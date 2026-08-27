How will Taylen Green manage his first NFL game in preseason Week 3? | Burning Questions

How will QB Taylen Green manage his first NFL game?

With limited reps available during the quarterback competition, rookie QB Taylen Green did not have the chance to play in the first two preseason games. That will change on Thursday, as he will have an opportunity to run the Browns' offense for a portion of the game.

"Just trying to see Taylen after he played pretty well in the limited reps he had against the Bills," Monken said.

Green saw a handful of reps during the joint practice with the Bills, in which he completed a pass to TE Jermaine Terry over the middle of the field during an 11-on-11 period. In a 7-on-7 period in the red zone, Green threw a touchdown pass to WR Tylan Wallace in the left corner of the end zone. On the next play, Green rolled right after a play fake and found the end zone with his legs.

"Just shows my versatility," Green said of his play during the joint practice. "The touchdown to Tylan, I just threw it, he made the play, made a great catch, celebrating and having fun out there."

When Green takes the field in the final preseason game, he will see his first NFL game action and have the chance to expand upon what he showcased in the joint practice with the Bills in a game setting.