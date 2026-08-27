 Skip to main content
Advertising

Burning Questions

Presented by

How will Taylen Green manage his first NFL game in preseason Week 3? | Burning Questions

The Browns will close out the preseason on Aug. 27 against the Patriots

Aug 27, 2026 at 09:38 AM
Author Image
Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

BurningQuestionsPreWk3_8.26.26

The Browns will wrap up the preseason with their third matchup against the Patriots on Thursday night.

While the Browns will not play their starters, the final preseason game will give head coach Todd Monken a chance to conduct any final roster evaluations.

"I talked to Coach (Mike) Vrabel, we had talked about initially wanting to play our starters and get them a series or two," Monken said. "They really hadn't played their guys. But we both felt like we were thin, especially up front on both sides of the ball, and we just felt like we'd be better off not playing our starters in the game Thursday night."

Here are three burning questions for the preseason finale.

How will QB Dillon Gabriel operate the Browns' offense?

With both QB Deshaun Watson and QB Shedeur Sanders not playing in the third preseason game, QB Dillon Gabriel will have an opportunity for more game reps. Monken said they wanted to use the final preseason game as a chance to evaluate Gabriel with more game reps available after playing limited reps in the fourth quarter in Week 1 and Week 2.

Throughout training camp, Gabriel earned more opportunities to split reps with the second team. He demonstrated how he runs the offense and connects with pass catchers in those limited reps.

"We've just dedicated so many of the reps to Shedeur (Sanders) and Deshaun (Watson), it's really limited their opportunities, Dillon and Taylen (Green). And yet they've handled it great. Both prepare like they're pros, like they should," Monken said. "I'm just excited to see them play, because again, they don't get nearly as many reps in practice so their opportunity to get out there and play will weigh heavily in where we look at the roster moving forward."

Gabriel is in his second season with the Browns after being drafted in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft. He played in 10 total games during his rookie season, including six starts, where he completed 110 of 185 passing attempts for 937 yards and seven touchdowns.

Sights from Day 20 of 2026 Browns Training Camp

Check out the top shots from Day 20 of 2026 Browns Training Camp as players got to work with drills, workouts and team prep at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

20260825-KR-014
1 / 29
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
2 / 29

Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) and Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
3 / 29

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
4 / 29

Safety Grant Delpit (9) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive back D'Angelo Ross (20) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
5 / 29

Defensive back D'Angelo Ross (20) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jamil Muhammad (67) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
6 / 29

Defensive end Jamil Muhammad (67) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
7 / 29

Running back Dylan Sampson (22) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
8 / 29

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
9 / 29

Offensive Coordinator Travis Switzer during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
10 / 29

Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
11 / 29

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
12 / 29

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
13 / 29

Wide receiver KC Concepcion Jr. (1) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
14 / 29

Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
15 / 29

Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
16 / 29

Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
17 / 29

Running back Ahmani Marshall (23) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
18 / 29

Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
19 / 29

Wide receiver Kole Wilson (87) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
20 / 29

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (63) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
21 / 29

Offensive tackle Jeremiah Byers (63) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
22 / 29

Wide receiver Luke Floriea (81) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
23 / 29

Head Coach Todd Monken during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
24 / 29

Safety Emmanuel McNeil-Warren (28) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
25 / 29

Wide receiver Tylan Wallace (16) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
26 / 29

Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Center Luke Wypler (56) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
27 / 29

Center Luke Wypler (56) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
28 / 29

Kicker Andre Szmyt (25) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
29 / 29

Wide receiver Denzel Boston (12) during Day 20 of Training Camp on August 25, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

How will the Browns' defense limit the Patriots' pass game?

For role players on the Browns' defense, Thursday is another opportunity to showcase how they can play in their attack-style scheme by how they limit the Patriots in the pass game.

In the Patriots' first two preseason games, the Patriots' offense utilized the pass game to move the ball downfield, as they finished with 192 net passing yards in Week 1 against the Colts and 248 net passing yards in Week 2 against the Eagles. QB Tommy DeVito threw for 138 yards and one touchdown in Week 1, and 151 yards and a touchdown in Week 2. Rookie QB Behren Morton threw for 66 yards in Week 1 but 129 yards and one touchdown in Week 2.

The Browns' defense must apply pressure up front to force the quarterbacks into tough decisions, while their secondary must disrupt the receivers to prevent receptions. In the first two preseason games, the Browns recorded three sacks and 11 passes defensed, as well as one interception against the Bears in Week 1.

How will QB Taylen Green manage his first NFL game?

With limited reps available during the quarterback competition, rookie QB Taylen Green did not have the chance to play in the first two preseason games. That will change on Thursday, as he will have an opportunity to run the Browns' offense for a portion of the game.

"Just trying to see Taylen after he played pretty well in the limited reps he had against the Bills," Monken said.

Green saw a handful of reps during the joint practice with the Bills, in which he completed a pass to TE Jermaine Terry over the middle of the field during an 11-on-11 period. In a 7-on-7 period in the red zone, Green threw a touchdown pass to WR Tylan Wallace in the left corner of the end zone. On the next play, Green rolled right after a play fake and found the end zone with his legs.

"Just shows my versatility," Green said of his play during the joint practice. "The touchdown to Tylan, I just threw it, he made the play, made a great catch, celebrating and having fun out there."

When Green takes the field in the final preseason game, he will see his first NFL game action and have the chance to expand upon what he showcased in the joint practice with the Bills in a game setting.

"I'm excited. I've got family coming to town," Green said. "It's a night game, lights out. It's going to be a dream come true. Just being out there and being a Cleveland Brown, who wouldn't want that?"

Related Content

news

How will Shedeur Sanders run the offense in preseason Week 2? | Burning Questions

The Browns will play their first home preseason game on Aug. 22

news

How will Deshaun Watson operate the offense in preseason Week 1? | Burning Questions

The Browns will play their lone road preseason game in Chicago on Aug. 15

news

How will the Browns contain the Bengals' pass game? | Burning Questions

Browns will close out the 2025 season on the road against the Bengals

news

How will the Browns pressure QB Aaron Rodgers? | Burning Questions

Cleveland will host Pittsburgh for the second meeting of the season in Week 17

news

How will the Browns contain QB Josh Allen? | Burning Questions

Browns host the Bills in Week 16 at Huntington Bank Field

news

How will the Browns limit turnovers against the Bears? | Burning Questions

Cleveland travels to Chicago to face the Bears in Week 15

news

How will the Browns pressure QB Cam Ward? | Burning Questions

Cleveland is set to face the Titans in Week 14 at Huntington Bank Field

news

How will the Browns contain RB Christian McCaffrey? | Burning Questions

Cleveland is set to face the 49ers at Huntington Bank Field in Week 13

news

How will the Browns contain Brock Bowers? | Burning Questions

The Browns travel to Las Vegas to face the Raiders in Week 12

news

How will the Browns stop the Ravens' run game? | Burning Questions

Cleveland is set to host Baltimore for the second divisional meeting of the season in Week 11

news

How will the Browns stop the Jets' run game? | Burning Questions

Cleveland is set to face the Jets at MetLife Stadium in Week 10

Advertising