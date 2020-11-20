Injury report: Browns list 2 players as questionable, hope others can be activated in time for Sunday

The Browns listed two players as questionable because of injuries and are hopeful a handful of players can come off the reserve/COVID-19 list in time for Sunday's game against the Eagles.
LB Mack Wilson (hip) and G Wyatt Teller (calf) were listed as questionable after participating on a limited basis at Friday's practice. On top of those players, the Browns will be without DE Myles Garrett, who was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Friday, and are awaiting word if any of the other four players on the list can return in time for Sunday.
Stefanski said he's "hopeful" T Jack Conklin and K Cody Parkey are cleared to return Saturday. T Chris Hubbard and FB Andy Janovich are also on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Wilson did not participate in Thursday's practice but was back on the field Friday. The second-year linebacker has seen his playing time steadily increase since he returned from a knee injury Week 3.
Teller returned from a three-game absence last week. Stefanski said Teller was "sore" but was hopeful he would be available.