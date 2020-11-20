What the Eagles are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Eagles, we're checking out what they're saying in Philadelphia about the game.
You know it’s a dynamic explosive run game that they have and it’s a kind of a two headed monster with those two running backs. It’s something that our defense will have their hands full Sunday with it. ... You got to make the most of every possession, every drive you know and if they want to shorten the game, then we have to we have to capitalize on that offensively and we know that. We just can’t keep making mistakes and shooting ourselves in the foot or turning the ball over or things that have kind of plagued us all season. So, we’re aware of that and got to make the guys aware that as well. Eagles coach Doug Pederson
It's our biggest challenge of the season in the run game, and how well we stop the run is going to go a long way to how we play in this game. They are an outstanding run team, probably the best two running backs we've faced this year. Not just the best two on a team, but the best two overall. Eagles defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz
I don't listen to a lot of the noise. All that really matters is inside this building. I've made it a habit and a point of emphasis to stay off social media for the past couple of years, whether it's good or bad. Eagles QB Carson Wentz
They're just doing a great job collectively. I think this will be the most complete offensive line we see all year. Guys are playing at a really high level. Eagles DT Fletcher Cox
First off, you want to stop the run. We've got to stop the run so the play-action pass won't work so well. If you stop the run, they have to start passing the ball at some point. We want to nip the run in the bud. We don't want those two great backs to start on us. Eagles CB Avonte Maddox
It's all about being competitive. Obviously the Browns have two really good running backs and I'm a big fan of both of them. I respect both of their games and watch a lot of their film. I'm still learning and a young guy so I'm always watching other running backs' film. Eagles RB Miles Sanders