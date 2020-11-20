Ronnie Harrison emerging as an every-down playmaker for Browns defense

That last question was answered for Harrison once he met his new coaches and familiarized himself with the Browns' schemes. Cleveland needed Harrison on its roster to bolster a safety group that lost 2020 second-round pick Grant Delpit to a season-ending injury in training camp. Other players in the secondary grinded through injuries, too, so the Browns needed additional depth.

Harrison, 23, was young, talented and versatile. He was exactly what the Browns needed, and they only traded a 2021 fifth-round pick to acquire him.

"It was really scary at first," he said. "The season was about to start, and you just finished training camp, and then you get traded. You don't know what to think. You're going to a new team, and you know you don't have a lot of time to pick up on a defense."

After eight games, however, Harrison feels right at home.

He's recorded one interception, six passes defensed — which have all come in his last five games — and 30 tackles. He was on the field for every defensive snap Week 10 against the Houston Texans and has been deployed as both a free safety and strong safety.

The Browns are making the most out of the talents from Harrison, who currently ranks fifth among all qualified safeties with a 79.1 defensive grade, according to Pro Football Focus.

"He is playing at a high level," coach Kevin Stefanski said. "He is another player that is all about the ball. He is very active around the ball, a physical tackler. I put Ronnie in that category of making plays and a guy that we can count on and we're going to continue to count on."

As soon as Harrison arrived in Cleveland, he was tasked with analyzing a new playbook and familiarizing himself with all of the nuances and play calls of the defense. The Browns had 10 days until their Week 1 game, however, and Harrison was expected to have a slow transition to the defense before he could become a starter.

Learning the playbook only took him a few days. Many of the plays and schemes were identical to what Harrison operated with in Jacksonville and Alabama, and the hardest part of joining a new team was familiarizing himself with new play terminology.

The Browns were going to give Harrison plenty of time to feel comfortable. In his first week in Cleveland, defensive backs coach Jeff Howard arranged a few extra meetings with Harrison to give an opportunity to ask questions about the defense. He always had questions to ask, and he still does in each meeting.

"I really enjoy working with Ronnie," Howard said in a recent interview. "The reason why is because I think Ronnie loves football. He does not really talk about that, but you can see it in his play. When we go out to a walkthrough and when we go out to practice, he just enjoys playing ball, and you can see that with his effort, his focus and his questions."