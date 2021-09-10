Injury Report: Odell Beckham Jr. among 6 Browns listed as questionable vs. Chiefs

Odell Beckham Jr., less than 11 months removed from season-ending knee surgery, is considered questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Chiefs.
Beckham is among five projected starters considered questionable for the rematch of last year's AFC Divisional Round matchup. S Ronnie Harrison (ankle), DE Jadeveon Clowney (illness), C JC Tretter (knee) and K Chase McLaughlin (right hamstring) are also considered questionable.
S Grant Delpit (hamstring) is the sixth considered questionable. G Michael Dunn (back) and LB Tony Fields II (illness) are the only Browns players who are listed as out.
Beckham, the talented wide receiver who suffered his knee injury in Week 7 of the 2020 season, mostly was limited to individual periods of practice throughout training camp and did not participate in any preseason games. He saw his workload ramp up a bit as August unfolded and was considered a limited participant at practice throughout the week.
Beckham has made the kind of progress the Browns wanted to see throughout his recovery and not suffered any setbacks, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.
"He was limited today," Stefanski said. "We'll use the next 48 hours with all of these guys to determine who's playing and who's not. We'll let you know 90 minutes before the game.
"For all of these guys that were limited in practice we'll make sure we huddle up over the next 48 hours and make our decisions."
Clowney missed Wednesday's and Thursday's practices because of an illness before returning to the field Friday. Clowney, Tretter and Delpit were limited participants Friday while Harrison was a full participant.
"(Clowney) obviously was sick, so it was good getting him back in here," Stefanski said. "It was nice seeing him out there at practice."
McLaughlin was a full participant at practice throughout the week, including Friday.