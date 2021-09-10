Injury Report

Presented by

Injury Report: Odell Beckham Jr. among 6 Browns listed as questionable vs. Chiefs

A handful of Cleveland’s projected starters were limited at practice throughout the week

Sep 10, 2021 at 01:34 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Odell Beckham Jr., less than 11 months removed from season-ending knee surgery, is considered questionable for Sunday's season opener against the Chiefs.

Beckham is among five projected starters considered questionable for the rematch of last year's AFC Divisional Round matchup. S Ronnie Harrison (ankle), DE Jadeveon Clowney (illness), C JC Tretter (knee) and K Chase McLaughlin (right hamstring) are also considered questionable.

S Grant Delpit (hamstring) is the sixth considered questionable. G Michael Dunn (back) and LB Tony Fields II (illness) are the only Browns players who are listed as out.

Beckham, the talented wide receiver who suffered his knee injury in Week 7 of the 2020 season, mostly was limited to individual periods of practice throughout training camp and did not participate in any preseason games. He saw his workload ramp up a bit as August unfolded and was considered a limited participant at practice throughout the week.

Related Links

Beckham has made the kind of progress the Browns wanted to see throughout his recovery and not suffered any setbacks, Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said.

"He was limited today," Stefanski said. "We'll use the next 48 hours with all of these guys to determine who's playing and who's not. We'll let you know 90 minutes before the game.

"For all of these guys that were limited in practice we'll make sure we huddle up over the next 48 hours and make our decisions."

Clowney missed Wednesday's and Thursday's practices because of an illness before returning to the field Friday. Clowney, Tretter and Delpit were limited participants Friday while Harrison was a full participant.

"(Clowney) obviously was sick, so it was good getting him back in here," Stefanski said. "It was nice seeing him out there at practice."

McLaughlin was a full participant at practice throughout the week, including Friday.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah to miss preseason finale

Cleveland's rookie LB among those unexpected to play against Falcons
news

Injury Report: Browns LB Jacob Phillips to undergo surgery; majority of starters to sit Sunday

Second-year linebacker suffered an injury early in Thursday's joint practice
news

Injury Report: Browns hopeful to get some players back soon as Jacksonville trip nears

Stefanski acknowledged the high amount of soft-tissue injuries Thursday and believes several players will return soon
news

Injury Report: Browns list 4 players questionable for AFC Divisional Round matchup vs. Chiefs

Cleveland's roster is as deep as it's been in weeks
news

Injury Report: Browns list 7 questionable for Wild Card matchup with Steelers

Cleveland returned to the practice field Friday for the 1st time this week
news

Injury Report: Browns list 4 questionable, including G Wyatt Teller

Cleveland could get a boost on its offensive line
news

Injury Report: G Wyatt Teller out, LB Malcolm Smith questionable

Cleveland heads into Sunday's game vs. Jets relatively healthy
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 2 starters, list 5 players as questionable vs. Giants

Cleveland will be without a key player on both sides of the ball
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 2, list TE Austin Hooper questionable vs. Ravens

Cleveland will be without CB Denzel Ward for a 3rd straight week
news

Injury Report: Browns list 3 players out, 2 questionable vs. Titans

Cleveland will be without CB Denzel Ward for a 2nd straight week
news

Injury Report: Browns list 2 out, 3 questionable vs. Jags in addition to 5 players on reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland will have to dig deep into its depth at Jacksonville
Advertising