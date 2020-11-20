Jedrick Wills becomes just 4th O-lineman since 2002 to win NFL Rookie of the Week

Jedrick Wills Jr. finds himself in some fairly exclusive company after winning the NFL's Rookie of the Week award.
Wills, Cleveland's rookie left tackle, is just the fourth offensive lineman and first in seven years to win the fan-voted award since its inception in 2002. Ryan Clady (2008), Stefen Wisniewski (2011) and D.J. Fluker (2013) are the only other offensive linemen to win it.
Wills beat out four skill players — Lions RB D'Andre Swift, Bengals WR Tee Higgins, Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa and Vikings WR Justin Jefferson — to become the Browns' first Rookie of the Week winner since 2018.
With Wills helping pave the way, the Browns rushed for 231 yards in Sunday's win over the Texans. Cleveland only got stronger as the game unfolded and amassed a whopping 148 rushing yards in the fourth quarter. Wills, who often lined up across All-Pro J.J. Watt, also helped QB Baker Mayfield, who was sacked just once, stay relatively clean.
Wills, the No. 10 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, will start his 10th game Sunday against the Eagles.