Browns Mailbag: Who could break out during the 2nd half of the season?

Three home games in a row? How about three questions on this third Friday of November?

Let's do it.

How is Greedy Williams doing? I know "nerve damage" is slow healing but hoping he gets back on the field soon! — PJ R., Bowling Green

The Browns are hoping Williams can get back on the field, soon, too, but they're exercising plenty of patience as the second-year cornerback continues to recover from his frustrating injury. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Williams is pushing himself to get back as soon as possible, but there haven't been many concrete updates since the Browns placed him on injured reserve on Oct. 12.

"I think Greedy is trying very, very hard," Stefanski said Nov. 11. "He is rehabbing. He is attacking his rehab. We are just hoping that things continue to progress more."

Andrew, is there a valid reason why FS Sheldrick Redwine cannot seem to see the field except from the sidelines on passing downs? It seems to me he is more adaptable to playing centerfield with his speed and ball hawking skills. — Chazz B., Chambersburg

This question was sent before Sunday's game against the Texans but I wanted to highlight it because Redwine saw his playing time increase significantly this past week. Primarily relegated to special teams when the players in front of him are healthy, Redwine was used on 17 snaps against Houston. Veteran Andrew Sendejo, who played almost every snap during the first half of the season, saw his playing time dip a bit but he still played the majority of snaps.

"I think it is just we are working through different combinations and getting guys snaps," Stefanski said. "We will continue to do that really at a bunch of different positions."

Elsewhere at the safety position, Ronnie Harrison Jr. didn't come off the field against the Texans. Veteran Karl Joseph, meanwhile, played only on special teams, but Stefanski stressed that likely wouldn't be a constant theme.