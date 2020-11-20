Browns Mailbag

Browns Mailbag: Who could break out during the 2nd half of the season?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week

Nov 20, 2020 at 01:47 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Three home games in a row? How about three questions on this third Friday of November?

Let's do it.

How is Greedy Williams doing? I know "nerve damage" is slow healing but hoping he gets back on the field soon! — PJ R., Bowling Green

The Browns are hoping Williams can get back on the field, soon, too, but they're exercising plenty of patience as the second-year cornerback continues to recover from his frustrating injury. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said Williams is pushing himself to get back as soon as possible, but there haven't been many concrete updates since the Browns placed him on injured reserve on Oct. 12.

"I think Greedy is trying very, very hard," Stefanski said Nov. 11. "He is rehabbing. He is attacking his rehab. We are just hoping that things continue to progress more."

Andrew, is there a valid reason why FS Sheldrick Redwine cannot seem to see the field except from the sidelines on passing downs? It seems to me he is more adaptable to playing centerfield with his speed and ball hawking skills. — Chazz B., Chambersburg

This question was sent before Sunday's game against the Texans but I wanted to highlight it because Redwine saw his playing time increase significantly this past week. Primarily relegated to special teams when the players in front of him are healthy, Redwine was used on 17 snaps against Houston. Veteran Andrew Sendejo, who played almost every snap during the first half of the season, saw his playing time dip a bit but he still played the majority of snaps.

"I think it is just we are working through different combinations and getting guys snaps," Stefanski said. "We will continue to do that really at a bunch of different positions." 

Elsewhere at the safety position, Ronnie Harrison Jr. didn't come off the field against the Texans. Veteran Karl Joseph, meanwhile, played only on special teams, but Stefanski stressed that likely wouldn't be a constant theme.

"I would kind of say it is the combination that we are looking for throughout different games, and we are going to count on Karl," Stefanski said. "I would tell you he played really well on some snaps on special teams yesterday. We are excited about what all of those guys in the back end can bring in different games this week."

Are there any young Browns' players that could break out, like we have seen from Wyatt Teller, in the second half of the season? — Rob M., Charleston, West Virginia

This is a fun one! I've got a few candidates with some brief explanations after each of them. Here's to hoping all of them are able to.

S Ronnie Harrison Jr. — We've already mentioned Harrison's increased playing time, and it's become clear he's much more comfortable in Cleveland's defense after receiving a crash course at the start of the season. He always seems to be around the ball, and Stefanski highlighted him as someone who is playing at a "high level" and will be counted upon as a playmaker moving forward.

DT Larry Ogunjobi — The fourth-year starter picked up his first sack of the season against the Texans and is looking to build off it. Without Myles Garrett for at least this weekend's game, the Browns will need even more from their defensive linemen, and Ogunjobi is someone who could help offset the big loss of Garrett.

T Jedrick Wills Jr. — The rookie has been rock solid all throughout the season and was recently honored as an NFL Rookie of the Week finalist for his performance against the Texans. Wills is playing well despite an unusual offseason that limited his on-field time while working through the transition from right tackle to left tackle. With every snap, Wills gets just a little bit better, and that's great to know considering he's already been a reliable member of one of the NFL's best offensive lines.

LB Jacob Phillips — The rookie simply hasn't been able to play much because of a nagging knee injury. When he's been on the field, though, he's looked comfortable while showing off his speed and playmaking ability. Phillips has been a full participant at practice this week and could see his first game action since Week 5.

TE Harrison Bryant — He's already a regular and has been one of the league's best rookies at his position, but more and more opportunities could present themselves in the middle of the field in the coming weeks. Bryant has sure hands, has acclimated himself well as a blocker and, just like Wills, seems to get better and better the more he plays.

