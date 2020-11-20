Browns D-line prepared to step up without Myles Garrett

The Browns are ready to fill the void left at defensive end after learning Friday that Garrett would be placed on reserve/COVID-19 list

Nov 20, 2020 at 04:00 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

The Browns won't have their top defensive leader on the field Sunday for their Week 11 matchup versus the Philadelphia Eagles.

The team was informed Friday morning that Pro Bowl defensive end Myles Garrett would be placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and will miss the Browns' next game. Garrett, who missed practice since Wednesday because of an illness, will be out indefinitely until he is cleared.

Cleveland will miss Garrett, who leads the NFL with 9.5 sacks and is tied for the lead with four forced fumbles, but coach Kevin Stefanski feels confident the defensive line has the talent and depth to still find success without the 2017 No. 1 pick.

"We're going to work through it," Stefanski said. "It's 2020. Expect the unexpected. Whoever is available to us, I promise you, they'll be ready to roll on Sunday, and the guys know that."

The Browns defense will look to find other ways to compensate for the damage Garrett is capable of inflicting each game. His presence alone can spoil an opponent's game plan, and his ability to maneuver around blockers has forced quarterbacks to make poor decisions with the football — even if the play doesn't result in a sack.

Not many defenders in the NFL possess the game-breaking talents of Garrett, so replacing him Sunday will be a tall task for defensive line coach Chris Kiffin, who's built the majority of his pass rush and run defense strategies around Garrett and his versatility.

Kiffin is not losing faith in his group. He mentioned Adrian Clayborn and Porter Gustin as the two defensive ends likely to fill the void, and he expects to use a rotation of the duo to open Sunday's game. Clayborn has two sacks and seven tackles this season, while Gustin has made 18 tackles, including a season-high eight tackles recorded against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 8.

"They've been playing all year long," Kiffin said. "All it means is that there's more reps. It's hard to manage those guys' reps at times. I'm kind of excited to see these guys do that in their spots and their roles against a quarterback that has been known to hold onto the ball and give us opportunities."

Related Links

Photos: Eagles Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Philadelphia Eagles

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on November 18, 2020.
1 / 30

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during practice on November 18, 2020.
2 / 30

Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 18, 2020.
3 / 30

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 18, 2020.
4 / 30

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 18, 2020.
5 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on November 18, 2020.
6 / 30

Defensive Coordinator Joe Woods during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on November 18, 2020.
7 / 30

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 18, 2020.
8 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 18, 2020.
9 / 30

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Director, Player Personnel Dan Saganey during practice on November 18, 2020.
10 / 30

Director, Player Personnel Dan Saganey during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on November 18, 2020.
11 / 30

Linebacker Jacob Phillips (50) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on November 18, 2020.
12 / 30

Cornerback Terrance Mitchell (39) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Scout Sam DeLuca during practice on November 18, 2020.
13 / 30

Scout Sam DeLuca during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on November 18, 2020.
14 / 30

Cornerback M.J. Stewart Jr. (36) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 18, 2020.
15 / 30

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 18, 2020.
16 / 30

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on November 18, 2020.
17 / 30

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on November 18, 2020.
18 / 30

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 18, 2020.
19 / 30

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 18, 2020.
20 / 30

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during practice on November 18, 2020.
21 / 30

Linebacker Malcolm Smith (56) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on November 18, 2020.
22 / 30

Safety Jovante Moffatt (35) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 18, 2020.
23 / 30

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 18, 2020.
24 / 30

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 18, 2020.
25 / 30

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on November 18, 2020.
26 / 30

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 18, 2020.
27 / 30

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 18, 2020.
28 / 30

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
during practice on November 18, 2020.
29 / 30

during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on November 18, 2020.
30 / 30

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on November 18, 2020.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Kiffin is right — Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled to avoid sacks this season. He currently leads the NFL with 35 sacks, although the Eagles could have Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz back from an injury for the first time since Week 6 and could increase the workload for receiver Alshon Jeffery after he returned from an injury last week.

A healthy receivers corps for Wentz could lead to quicker throws and less QB pressures, which makes it even more important for the Browns to generate pressure from the trenches. That won't be as easy without Garrett.

"He's a potential Defensive Player of the Year," defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson said. "But the guys behind him have to make a name for themselves, too. Guys have to be at the same level."

The Browns coaches are putting responsibility on themselves to build their Week 11 defensive line in position to be just as dominant. That'll certainly be a tougher task without Garrett, who is already fourth in franchise history with 40 sacks, but the Browns are confident their defensive line won't miss a step.

The expectations aren't going to change. Everyone on the defense will have to step up, and the Browns are confident they can do just that.

"Whenever you're without a player of Myles' caliber, it's our job as coaches to make sure we're putting guys in position to succeed," Stefanski said. "I think we have a defensive line that plays really well together."

Related Content

news

Jedrick Wills becomes just 4th O-lineman since 2002 to win NFL Rookie of the Week

Browns LT was a key player in team's win over Houston
news

Taste of the Browns 2020 Telethon set for Friday, Dec. 4 at 7 p.m.

Bidding on auction items is open now!
news

Injury report: Browns list 2 players as questionable, hope others can be activated in time for Sunday

Cleveland takes a mostly healthy roster into Sunday's game
news

Browns Mailbag: Who could break out during the 2nd half of the season?

Senior Writer Andrew Gribble answers your questions every week

Advertising