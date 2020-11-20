Browns D-line prepared to step up without Myles Garrett

Kiffin is right — Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz has struggled to avoid sacks this season. He currently leads the NFL with 35 sacks, although the Eagles could have Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz back from an injury for the first time since Week 6 and could increase the workload for receiver Alshon Jeffery after he returned from an injury last week.

A healthy receivers corps for Wentz could lead to quicker throws and less QB pressures, which makes it even more important for the Browns to generate pressure from the trenches. That won't be as easy without Garrett.

"He's a potential Defensive Player of the Year," defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson said. "But the guys behind him have to make a name for themselves, too. Guys have to be at the same level."

The Browns coaches are putting responsibility on themselves to build their Week 11 defensive line in position to be just as dominant. That'll certainly be a tougher task without Garrett, who is already fourth in franchise history with 40 sacks, but the Browns are confident their defensive line won't miss a step.

The expectations aren't going to change. Everyone on the defense will have to step up, and the Browns are confident they can do just that.