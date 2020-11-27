News & Notes: Browns have productive week despite adjusted practice schedule

Jarvis Landry was asked Friday if he's ever experienced a week of practice like the one the Browns just went through.

The veteran wide receiver could only shake his head.

"I don't think anyone has ever been through a year like this one," Landry said. "We are just kind of rolling with the punches."

That's the kind of mentality Cleveland has carried throughout the offseason and into a season that has been affected one way or another by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This week was just another series of adjustments during a year chock full of them.

The Browns on Wednesday and Thursday awoke to news the team facility was closed for contact tracing in the wake of a player's positive COVID-19 test. They eventually returned to the building both days but their practices were far from normal.

On Wednesday, the offense and defense practiced at separate times. On Thursday, the offense practiced while the defense went through virtual meetings. Friday marked the first day in which the team had access to its facility all day and could practice together.

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said it was a "good week" despite the hurdles that needed to be cleared.

"You just double down on your preparation," Stefanski said. "You make sure that you are being efficient in how you run your meetings in the morning. I think that is a big part of it.

"I give (defensive coordinator) Joe Woods and the defensive staff a ton of credit. I told them that yesterday was going to be virtual for them, and they were prepared and I think this offseason prepared them. They had a bunch of different things that they wanted to accomplish together online, and I think they were able to do that."

Woods admitted the week was a little bit "hectic" for the defense but he was proud of the players for how they responded. This wasn't their first rodeo, after all.

"It really felt like, 'OK, we have been there and done this before.' That part of it was normal," Woods said. "The guys handled it really well. It is right before a game, but you just have to deal with the circumstances. We do not want to be in the business of making excuses. There are a lot of other teams that are dealing with similar issues across the league.