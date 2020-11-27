Injury Report

Presented by

Injury Report: Browns list 2 out, 3 questionable vs. Jags in addition to 5 players on reserve/COVID-19 list

Cleveland will have to dig deep into its depth at Jacksonville

Nov 27, 2020 at 03:25 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns will have to dig deep and embrace the "next man up" mantra at multiple positions Sunday in Jacksonville.

In addition to the five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Browns on Friday listed two players as out and two others as questionable for their Week 12 matchup with the Jaguars.

CB Denzel Ward (calf) did not practice this week and will miss his first game of the season. S Sheldrick Redwine (knee) will also be sidelined after not practicing this week.

S Andrew Sendejo (groin), G Wyatt Teller (calf) and C Nick Harris (ankle) are considered questionable. Teller, who was a limited participant throughout the week, was listed as questionable last week but played every snap. Sendejo did not practice Wednesday and Thursday but was limited Friday. Harris was added to the injury report after Friday's practice.

Related Links

The Browns will also be without five players who are on the reserve/COVID-19 list: DE Myles Garrett, FB Andy Janovich, DE Joe Jackson, DE Porter Gustin and LB Sione Takitaki.

"Our guys throughout this season have understood that they have to have a laser focus every single day to be able to prepare," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We are not concerned with anything that may attempt to distract us. We really have a task at hand and the guys have remained focused on that."

Photos: Jaguars Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 25, 2020
1 / 33

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on November 25, 2020
2 / 33

Wide receiver KhaDarel Hodge (12) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) during practice on November 25, 2020
3 / 33

Linebacker Montrel Meander (41) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on November 25, 2020
4 / 33

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on November 25, 2020
5 / 33

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) during practice on November 25, 2020
6 / 33

Defensive end Cameron Malveaux (69) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on November 25, 2020
7 / 33

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on November 25, 2020
8 / 33

Safety Ronnie Harrison (33) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on November 25, 2020
9 / 33

Defensive tackle Jordan Elliott (90) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on November 25, 2020
10 / 33

Defensive end Porter Gustin (97) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 25, 2020
11 / 33

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 25, 2020
12 / 33

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on November 25, 2020
13 / 33

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 25, 2020
14 / 33

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on November 25, 2020
15 / 33

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 25, 2020
16 / 33

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 25, 2020
17 / 33

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020
18 / 33

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on November 25, 2020
19 / 33

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 25, 2020
20 / 33

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 25, 2020
21 / 33

Offensive guard Wyatt Teller (77) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on November 25, 2020
22 / 33

Center JC Tretter (64) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020
23 / 33

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 25, 2020
24 / 33

Wide receiver Donovan Peoples-Jones (11) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020
25 / 33

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on November 25, 2020
26 / 33

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 25, 2020
27 / 33

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 25, 2020
28 / 33

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020
29 / 33

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 25, 2020
30 / 33

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on November 25, 2020
31 / 33

Tight end Austin Hooper (81) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on November 25, 2020
32 / 33

Fullback Johnny Stanton (43) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020
33 / 33

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on November 25, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Injury report: Browns list 2 players as questionable, hope others can be activated in time for Sunday

Cleveland takes a mostly healthy roster into Sunday's game
news

Injury Report: Browns will make decision soon on RB Nick Chubb; Wyatt Teller set to return

Cleveland's running game could get a big boost Sunday vs. Houston
news

Injury Report: Myles Garrett 'ready to go;' 3 Browns ruled out vs. Raiders

Cleveland's Pro Bowl pass rusher returned to practice Friday
news

Injury Report: TE Austin Hooper among 3 ruled out vs. Bengals

Pro Bowl TE sidelined after appendectomy
news

Injury Report: Baker Mayfield, Odell Beckham Jr. among 6 Browns listed questionable vs. Steelers

Cleveland rules out 4 for Sunday's trip to Pittsburgh
news

Injury Report: Browns list 2 as questionable, rule out 3 vs. Colts

TE David Njoku is set to return to the field in Week 5
news

Injury Report: Browns list 6 as questionable, rule out 3 vs. Cowboys

Cleveland could return a handful of key players for Sunday's game
news

Injury Report: Denzel Ward, Mack Wilson among 3 questionable; Kevin Johnson set to make Browns debut

Cleveland rules out 3 players, including DE Olivier Vernon
news

Injury Report: 6 Browns considered questionable vs. Bengals

Cleveland will face Cincinnati on Thursday after a short week
news

Injury Report: JC Tretter questionable vs. Ravens; 4 Browns listed as out

Cleveland heads to Baltimore on Sunday for its season opener
news

Injury Report: Browns list 7 players as questionable vs. Bengals

The Browns did not rule anyone out for their season finale in Cincinnati

Advertising