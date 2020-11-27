Injury Report: Browns list 2 out, 3 questionable vs. Jags in addition to 5 players on reserve/COVID-19 list

The Browns will have to dig deep and embrace the "next man up" mantra at multiple positions Sunday in Jacksonville.
In addition to the five players on the reserve/COVID-19 list, the Browns on Friday listed two players as out and two others as questionable for their Week 12 matchup with the Jaguars.
CB Denzel Ward (calf) did not practice this week and will miss his first game of the season. S Sheldrick Redwine (knee) will also be sidelined after not practicing this week.
S Andrew Sendejo (groin), G Wyatt Teller (calf) and C Nick Harris (ankle) are considered questionable. Teller, who was a limited participant throughout the week, was listed as questionable last week but played every snap. Sendejo did not practice Wednesday and Thursday but was limited Friday. Harris was added to the injury report after Friday's practice.
The Browns will also be without five players who are on the reserve/COVID-19 list: DE Myles Garrett, FB Andy Janovich, DE Joe Jackson, DE Porter Gustin and LB Sione Takitaki.
"Our guys throughout this season have understood that they have to have a laser focus every single day to be able to prepare," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said. "We are not concerned with anything that may attempt to distract us. We really have a task at hand and the guys have remained focused on that."
Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Jacksonville Jaguars