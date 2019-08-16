Training Camp

Odell Beckham Jr.'s time on sidelines hasn't affected on-field chemistry with Baker Mayfield

Aug 16, 2019 at 08:33 AM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

Odell Beckham Jr. hates watching practice from the sidelines.

The wide receiver didn't play in team drills in the first two joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts to recover from a hip injury and could be given more rest when the Browns play the Colts in their second preseason game Saturday.

Beckham would much rather be on the field for every first-team rep, but there's no need for him to push through any level of injury in training camp. He understands that, but it doesn't make it any less painful to watch practices from the sidelines and miss reps with his new quarterback, Baker Mayfield.

"There is no point in trying to push it right now," Beckham said. "I'm too competitive to be out here and not go 110 (percent). I don't know any other way. But I also don't like being here and not being able to go, so it's tough. But you just trust their plan. That's really all I can do."

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Guard Eric Kush (72) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) and Guard Eric Kush (72) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Kicker Greg Joseph (17) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Kicker Greg Joseph (17) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Punter Britton Colquitt (4) and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Punter Britton Colquitt (4) and Long snapper Charley Hughlett (47) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Guard Austin Corbett (63), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Center JC Tretter (64) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Guard Austin Corbett (63), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Center JC Tretter (64) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Defensive end Chris Smith (50) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Defensive end Chris Smith (50) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens and Peyton Manning during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Head Coach Freddie Kitchens and Peyton Manning during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (81) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Defensive end Chris Smith (50) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Defensive end Chris Smith (50) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Defensive tackle Carl Davis (94) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Defensive tackle Carl Davis (94) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Jaelen Strong (10) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Wide receiver Jaelen Strong (10) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Dorian Baker (19) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Wide receiver Dorian Baker (19) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Safety Damarious Randall (23) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Safety Damarious Randall (23) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Cornerback Greedy Williams (26) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Linebacker Adarius Taylor (57) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Linebacker Adarius Taylor (57) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Running Back Kareem Hunt (27) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Punter Jamie Gillan (7) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Jaelen Strong (10) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Wide receiver Jaelen Strong (10) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Guard Austin Corbett (63) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Guard Austin Corbett (63) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Quarterback David Blough (9) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Quarterback David Blough (9) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) and Tight end Demetrius Harris (88) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) and Tight end Demetrius Harris (88) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Adam Vinatieri andKicker Greg Joseph (17) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Adam Vinatieri andKicker Greg Joseph (17) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) and Guard Austin Corbett (63) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Tight end Pharaoh Brown (86) and Guard Austin Corbett (63) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale (96) during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Head Coach Freddie Kitchens during the second joint practice with the Colts in Indianapolis.

With Beckham sidelined, Mayfield has received additional reps with wide receivers likely to begin the season a bit farther down the depth chart. Neither Beckham nor Mayfield, however, will worry about their on-field chemistry when Beckham returns from his injury.

"Obviously, (Beckham) is going to be ready to go when it is time to play," Mayfield said. "He's sitting out and doing some things mentally to get used to the offense, just seeing things and hearing us communicate. So, when he comes out there, he can be full speed and know exactly what to do."

Beckham's time away from the field hasn't affected how frequently he communicates with Mayfield in practice. The duo still meets between plays to discuss what it's seen to ensure Beckham won't miss a beat whenever he returns to a normal workload in camp.

They both still feel like they're on the same page, and there's still 24 days until the Browns first regular season game, too. That's plenty of time for Beckham to shake off any rust that may have formed from missing a few practices.

"We just talk football every day," Beckham said. "It's not something I'm worried about. It's two competitive, fiery people. I don't want to let him down. I'm going to do everything in my power to be exactly where I need to be when I need to be there. As I've seen already, he's going to deliver that ball."

Head coach Freddie Kitchens isn't concerned with Beckham watching from the sidelines, either. If anything, it's given coaches more opportunities to evaluate how other wide receivers might perform with Mayfield should they receive frequent snaps in the regular season, and Kitchens is happy with how Beckham has taken an active role in leading the wide receivers group despite missing on-field time.

Kitchens didn't disclose any plans toward Beckham's availability for Saturday's game, but he has no doubt Beckham will perform well with Mayfield when he returns to the field.

"(Beckham) can still lead and make sure those guys are doing what they are supposed to do, correct them and prep them for things that are about to happen," Kitchens said. "I am not worried about Odell at all. He will be ready to go mentally and physically."

It was only three weeks ago when Beckham made two dazzling catches on passes from Mayfield during the Browns' first practice of training camp. That was after they had spent several weeks away from the field.

The chemistry was fine then, so there's no need to worry about their chemistry now.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (33) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (33) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Linebacker Willie Harvey (56), Linebacker Dedrick Young II (59) and Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Linebacker Willie Harvey (56), Linebacker Dedrick Young II (59) and Safety J.T. Hassell (49) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Tight end Rico Gathers (82) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Tight end Rico Gathers (82) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Guard Austin Corbett (63), Center JC Tretter (64) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Guard Austin Corbett (63), Center JC Tretter (64) and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Tight end Mik'Quan Deane (48), Wide receiver Dorian Baker (19), Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98), Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (83) and Safety Morgan Burnett (42) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Tight end Mik'Quan Deane (48), Wide receiver Dorian Baker (19), Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98), Wide receiver D.J. Montgomery (83) and Safety Morgan Burnett (42) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence (99) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence (99) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Tight end Demetrius Harris (88) and Justin Houston during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Tight end Demetrius Harris (88) and Justin Houston during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Tight end Demetrius Harris (88) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Tight end Demetrius Harris (88) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Head Coach Freddie Kitchens and Head Coach Frank Reich during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Head Coach Freddie Kitchens and Head Coach Frank Reich during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Jaelen Strong (10) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Wide receiver Jaelen Strong (10) and Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Linebacker Christian Kirksey (58) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

fans during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
fans during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong (52) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong (52) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Joe Kerridge during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Joe Kerridge during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Tight end Stephen Carlson (89) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Tight end Mik'Quan Deane (48) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Tight end Mik'Quan Deane (48) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Jaelen Strong (10) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Wide receiver Jaelen Strong (10) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Safety Damarious Randall (23) and Eric Ebron during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Safety Damarious Randall (23) and Eric Ebron during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Quarterback Garrett Gilbert (3) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Coach Bob Stoops during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Coach Bob Stoops during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence (99) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Defensive tackle Devaroe Lawrence (99) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Defensive end Wyatt Ray (61) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Defensive end Wyatt Ray (61) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant (69) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Defensive tackle Brandin Bryant (69) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Offensive tackle Brad Seaton (60) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Offensive tackle Brad Seaton (60) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Guard Eric Kush (72), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Guard Eric Kush (72), Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) and Offensive tackle Greg Robinson (78) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong (52) and Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Linebacker Ray-Ray Armstrong (52) and Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Wide receiver Jarvis Landry (80) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Tyler Tettleton and Coach Bob Stoops during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Tyler Tettleton and Coach Bob Stoops during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Andrew Luck and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Andrew Luck and Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Running Back Nick Chubb (24) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Jaelen Strong (10) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Jaelen Strong (10) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) and Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

The team during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
The team during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.
during the first of two joint practices with the Colts in Indianapolis.

