Fresh Takes: Observations from the defense on Day 2 of joint practices with the Colts

WESTFIELD, Indiana -- The Browns returned to Westfield on Thursday for the second and final day of joint practices before their Saturday preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts, and it was perhaps their best day of the entire camp.

The energy was high from the start and the Browns found success in all phases of the game. Head coach Freddie Kitchens seemed quite pleased at the end of a successful practice.

Here are our observations from Day 2 of joint practices with the Colts.

1. Never back down

The first of two joint practices with the Indianapolis Colts felt more like a typical session than a unique chance to compete against an actual opponent.

That was not the case Thursday.

From the very first period in which the Browns and Colts competed down to the last, things were competitive, fiery and downright physical.

That was precisely the environment the Browns wanted, considering they've spent the last two and a half weeks hitting each other.

The energy in the air was intensified early by a chippy one-on-one red-zone period in which Browns cornerback Terrance Mitchell and Colts receiver Krishawn Hogan essentially wrestled each other while moving and attempting to track a thrown football before coming close to blows, as evidenced by their intense trash talk. Every defender involved immediately stepped up their play and the jawing continued through the period.

It was a complete change from the start of Wednesday's session.

"We just have a way that we are going to treat our practices," Kitchens said after practice. "That is how we are going to practice. That doesn't ever change. It doesn't matter who we are going against. It doesn't matter if we are going against ourselves. I think we learned a lot about ourselves from the standpoint of that's how you have to approach it. You keep your tempo. Let everybody else adjust to yours, not the other way around."

Thursday felt like the first (or second, if you count Damon Sheehy-Guiseppi's punt return) galvanizing moment of a Browns season that has the chance to be special. Instead of simply coming out to practice, the Browns came out with a clear goal: To win, and if challenged, never back down.