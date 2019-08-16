Fresh Takes: Observations from the offense on Day 2 of joint practices with the Colts

2. There goes Chubb

The Browns' first-team offense didn't get much of a chance to work through their playbook during the following period. The reason, though, was very positive, as running back Nick Chubb burst through the line, made a cut and out-ran the rest of the Indianapolis defense for a 65-yard touchdown.

There've been a lot of moments like this throughout training camp. Simply put, Chubb has been one of Cleveland's most consistent players on either side of the ball since the start of training camp.

Reminder: Chubb had 823 yards in the 10 games he started after Carlos Hyde was traded last season. Bigger things appear to be on the horizon for a player Freddie Kitchens hasn't hesitated to praise over the past few weeks.

"This game is built on explosive plays, not turning the ball over," Kitchens said. "So anytime you get an explosive play, everybody understands the significance of that moving forward in a game. That was an explosive play.