Pro Football Hall of Fame banner serves as Joe Thomas' first piece of recognition for induction into Canton

The first sign of Joe Thomas' induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame can be seen by anyone taking a look outside of football's most sacred building.
The Pro Football Hall of Fame has a photo of Thomas placed on the massive banner next to the front doors of the building, which was the first official piece of recognition in Canton of Thomas' entrance into immortality. Thomas is one of nine inductees on the 2023 banner, which was initially framed to the building in March.
The banner will be in place through his enshrinement in August and will be on display until next spring.
Thomas was the seventh modern-era offensive tackle to become a first-ballot inductee five years after he ended one of the best careers ever by an NFL offensive lineman. His 11-year career, which included 10 Pro Bowls and six first-team All-Pro honors, will be celebrated on Aug. 5 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.