Schedule set for 2026 IFAF European Youth Flag Football Championships in Italy

Italy's road through the group stage

Italy will compete in all three divisions.

In U15 Mixed, Italy has been drawn into Group D alongside Ukraine, Poland and Serbia. The Italians will open against Poland on Sept. 24 at 10:15 a.m., followed by Serbia at 2 p.m. and Ukraine at 5:45 p.m.

The defending European champion Italy U17 Girls will compete in Group A alongside Czechia, Spain, France and Israel. Italy will face Israel at 9 a.m. and Spain at 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 24, before meeting France at 9 a.m. and Czechia at 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 25.

The U17 Boys have been placed in Group C with Czechia and Team Euro Youth. Italy will play Team Euro Youth at 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 24 before closing group play against Czechia at 4:30 p.m.