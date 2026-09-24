Schedule set for 2026 IFAF European Youth Flag Football Championships in Italy

The stage is set for the 2026 IFAF European Youth Flag Football Championships, which will bring 34 teams representing 14 nations to Spiaggia Romea Village & Residence in Lido delle Nazioni, near Ferrara, Italy, from Sept. 24–26.
The final competition groups and schedule have now been confirmed. Three European titles will be awarded, with 13 teams competing in U15 Mixed, nine in U17 Girls and 12 in U17 Boys.
The Cleveland Browns will serve as an Official Partner of the 2026 IFAF European Youth Flag Football Championships, extending their commitment to FIDAF and the development of flag football in Italy. Through Browns Italia, the organization continues to support the growth of the sport across multiple levels, from youth development to Italy's national teams.
Browns Italia will have a visible presence throughout the Championships, with branding across the competition venue and activations designed to engage young athletes and participants during the event.
Italy's road through the group stage
Italy will compete in all three divisions.
In U15 Mixed, Italy has been drawn into Group D alongside Ukraine, Poland and Serbia. The Italians will open against Poland on Sept. 24 at 10:15 a.m., followed by Serbia at 2 p.m. and Ukraine at 5:45 p.m.
The defending European champion Italy U17 Girls will compete in Group A alongside Czechia, Spain, France and Israel. Italy will face Israel at 9 a.m. and Spain at 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 24, before meeting France at 9 a.m. and Czechia at 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 25.
The U17 Boys have been placed in Group C with Czechia and Team Euro Youth. Italy will play Team Euro Youth at 12:45 p.m. on Sept. 24 before closing group play against Czechia at 4:30 p.m.
The playoff rounds will begin Sept. 25 and continue through Sept. 26, based on the final group standings. The three championship games will be played on the afternoon of Sept. 26 at Hilderaldo Luiz Bellini Stadium in Comacchio, beginning with the U15 Mixed final at 3:30 p.m., followed by the U17 Boys final at 4:45 p.m. and the U17 Girls championship game at 6 p.m.
Italy looks to defend its U17 Girls European title
Italy enters the Championships with a strong recent record in European youth flag football, having earned at least one medal in each of the past four editions.
The U17 Girls will arrive at Spiaggia Romea as defending European champions, after capturing the 2025 title in Innsbruck with a 53–15 victory over Germany in the championship game.
This year's youth championships also come just weeks after a historic summer for Italian flag football. Italy's senior men's national team won silver at the 2026 IFAF World Flag Football Championships in Düsseldorf and qualified for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games, where flag football will make its Olympic debut.
That achievement, combined with Italy's continued success at the youth level, highlights the development pathway that FIDAF and the Browns are supporting as flag football continues to grow throughout the country.
A major international event for youth flag football
The IFAF European Youth Flag Football Championships are organized by the Italian Federation of American Football (FIDAF) under the auspices of IFAF.
The event is held under the patronage of the Emilia-Romagna Region and the Municipality of Comacchio, with the support of the Italian Minister for Sport and Youth.
An official press conference presenting the Championships will be held Sept. 23 at 11:30 a.m. at Spiaggia Romea Village & Residence, one day before competition begins.