Austin Hooper doing the 'dirty work' to lift surging Browns offense

His receiving production might not look the same as other top tight ends around the league, but he carries the same level of importance in the Browns' schemes. Cleveland's coaches, however, don't need to see the stats to put a value on Hooper's significance to the Browns' early offensive success.

"The things that we ask him to do are sometimes the dirty work," offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt said. "He accepts that. He's valuable, and we use him in a lot of different ways in protection and the pass game, and obviously run blocking. He's done a hell of a job."

That last category is what has made Hooper such a treasured acquisition. Cleveland has the top rushing offense in the league and is averaging 188 yards on the ground per game, and much of the credit has gone to RBs Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb, who has been sidelined since Week 4 with a knee injury.

The offensive line has received a heavy amount of praise for keeping the Browns' rushers at the top of league leaderboards, too, and Hooper deserves some of the kudos. He's been on the field almost as much as the Browns' starting offensive linemen. He's picked up key blocks and has been a reliable cog in opening holes for the running backs.

So when Hooper sees the Browns at the top of the majority of the league's rushing categories, he knows that he's doing his job well.