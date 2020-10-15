News & Notes: Terrance Mitchell feels for Greedy Williams, vows to keep performing 'at a high level'

Injury Updates

The Browns were without two safeties, Ronnie Harrison Jr. (concussion) and Karl Joseph (hamstring), and a handful of others for Wednesday's practice.

WR Jarvis Landry (ribs/hip), LB Jacob Phillips (knee) and G Wyatt Teller (calf) also did not participate. Stefanski said Landry would be back in some capacity as the week progressed while Teller has been described as "week to week" with a calf strain.

In the event Harrison and Joseph are unable to play Sunday, the Browns will be forced to dig deep into their depth at safety. That's nothing new for the group, which has dealt with injuries since the beginning of camp. When Harrison went down in the second half of Cleveland's win over Indianapolis, Sheldrick Redwine stepped up and promptly nabbed his first career interception.

"I think we will just kind of take it day by day as it relates to that," Stefanski said. "We talked about it earlier in the week. Ronnie went in and performed. Sheldrick went in and performed. That is what you have to do as a backup. I know it is cliché, but we have kind of lived it. It is next man up, and we do not expect there to be a drop off when the depth comes in."

Old Friends

Stefanski and Steelers coach Mike Tomlin are 14 years removed from their season together in Minnesota, but the two have remained good friends.

In 2006, Tomlin was the Vikings' defensive coordinator and Stefanski was in his first NFL season as the team's assistant to the head coach. One year later, Tomlin was named head coach of the Steelers. A number of other current Browns and Steelers assistants were also a part of that staff, including Browns defensive coordinator Joe Woods, pass game coordinator/wide receivers coach Chad O'Shea and Steelers defensive line coach Karl Dunbar.