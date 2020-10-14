Bill Callahan a core 'asset' for Browns offensive line's big start

Cleveland's offensive line ranks first in the NFL with only 22 quarterback pressures allowed this season, and its seven sacks allowed are tied for fifth-fewest in the league. The Browns' 188.4 rushing yards per game are the most in the NFL and third-highest in franchise history, and the team's 1,973 total scrimmage yards are ninth in the NFL, third in the AFC and fifth-most by a Browns team through the first five weeks of the season.

Those numbers all trace back to the offensive line and showcase why the Browns have developed into one of the top offensive units in the NFL.

It also shows the effect Callahan has made on a unit that was tabbed one of the biggest areas in need of improvement for the Browns before 2020. Now, the offensive line is arguably Cleveland's biggest strength.

"Coach Callahan and (assistant offensive line) Coach (Scott) Peters do an exceptional job of getting those guys ready each week," offensive coordinater Alex Van Pelt said last week. "With all the drill work they do on the side, those guys are constantly working as soon as they step on the field from pre-practice to post-practice. I know that is paying off now."

Callahan could create a college-level textbook on the craft of being an offensive lineman by compiling his responses to questions about various players and positions over his years of coaching. He doesn't take any shortcuts when it comes to his game prep and examination of opposing players, and he always backs up his philosophies and technique suggestions with reasons that show the intricacies of what it means to be a master in the trenches.

Take his response to a Week 3 question about Wills, whom Callahan has worked closely with since the Browns selected him with the 10th overall pick of the 2020 draft, as an example of Callahan's coaching. Wills' transition to left tackle from right tackle, where he played at Alabama, was one of the main storylines of the season, but he's fit in like a puzzle piece on the left side of Cleveland's line and is on track to be another young player who thrived under Callahan's tutelage.

"I don't think you ever settle into left tackle because your challenges are dramatic week in and week out," Callahan said. "You can have a speed-type rusher who is a little bit lighter and a lot of quickness, or you can have a power rusher that you are faced up against. Jed is going to have to adjust and adapt his strikes and his counters and find those windows of opportunity.