Browns activate RB Kareem Hunt and T Jack Conklin, make other roster moves

Cleveland puts 2 of its top offensive players back on the 53-man active roster

Nov 27, 2021 at 10:12 AM
ClevelandBrowns.com

The Cleveland Browns have made the following roster moves:

Activated from injured reserve (2):

T Jack Conklin

RB Kareem Hunt

Waived (2):

G Hjalte Froholdt

DE Joe Jackson

Standard practice squad elevation (2):

DE Porter Gustin

WR JoJo Natson

Conklin, a two-time first team All-Pro selection, started six games this season at right tackle. He was placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury on Nov. 6 and was designated for return on Nov. 24. He is No. 78.

Hunt appeared in the first six games this season and recorded 361 rushing yards with five rushing touchdowns. He added 20 receptions for 161 yards. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 19 with a calf injury and was designated for return on Nov. 24. He is No. 27.

Gustin (6-5, 257) is a third-year defensive end out of USC, originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints in 2019 and was added to the Browns' practice squad later that year. Gustin has played in 21 career games with three starts, all with the Browns. He's posted 41 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. Gustin will wear No. 94. 

Natson is 5-7, 153 pounds and in his fifth NFL season out of Akron. He has appeared in 36 career games primarily as a returner and recorded 64 punt returns for 492 yards (7.7 avg.) and 39 kickoffs for 824 yards (21.1 avg.). Natson will wear No. 19.

