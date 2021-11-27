Browns activate RB Kareem Hunt and T Jack Conklin, make other roster moves

Conklin, a two-time first team All-Pro selection, started six games this season at right tackle. He was placed on injured reserve with an elbow injury on Nov. 6 and was designated for return on Nov. 24. He is No. 78.

Hunt appeared in the first six games this season and recorded 361 rushing yards with five rushing touchdowns. He added 20 receptions for 161 yards. He was placed on injured reserve on Oct. 19 with a calf injury and was designated for return on Nov. 24. He is No. 27.

Gustin (6-5, 257) is a third-year defensive end out of USC, originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the New Orleans Saints in 2019 and was added to the Browns' practice squad later that year. Gustin has played in 21 career games with three starts, all with the Browns. He's posted 41 tackles, one sack and one fumble recovery. Gustin will wear No. 94.