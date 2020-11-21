Browns make roster moves

Conklin and Parkey were placed on reserve/COVID-19 on Nov. 18.

Dunn is 6-5, 315-pounds and is officially in his first NFL season out of Maryland. Originally signed by the Rams as an undrafted free agent in 2017, Dunn has spent time on the Rams (2017) and Jaguars (2018) practice squads. Dunn spent the first nine weeks this season on the Browns' practice squad and was elevated last week and made his NFL debut. He was also member of the Birmingham Iron (AAF) in 2019 and Seattle Dragons (XFL) in 2020. He is a native of Bethesda, Md. and will wear No. 68.

Malveaux (pronounced mal-VOH) is 6-6, 265 pounds and in his third NFL season out of Houston. He entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with Miami in 2017 has appeared in 13 games from 2017-18 between the Dolphins (nine) and the Cardinals (four). The Hamshire, Texas native has registered 15 tackles, two sacks and one pass defensed in his career. He has spent the past five weeks on the Browns' practice squad. Malveaux will wear No. 69.