Browns Nigeria supports NAFA at 81st United Nations General Assembly side event

Showcase of NAFA's initiatives

The program also featured showcases of NAFA's 'Sport for Development' initiatives, audience reflections and opportunities for participating organizations and guests to connect around future collaboration.

Beyond the formal presentations, participants contributed to the dialogue through thoughtful questions, reflections and exchanges that enriched both panel discussions. Their engagement helped extend the conversation beyond the speakers' perspectives, prompting further consideration of how sport can address barriers to inclusion, expand opportunities for young people and foster stronger collaboration among institutions and communities.

Exploring Sport for Development in Africa

Africa Forward linked the 'Sport for Development' conversation to wider African and global development priorities, including Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in relation to young people, education, gender equality, skills development, inclusion and sustainable growth.

The discussions reflected the relevance of SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). They also aligned with Aspiration 6 of the African Union's Agenda 2063, which envisions a people-driven Africa that harnesses the potential of its people, especially women and youth, and cares for children.

Together, these frameworks provide a wider context for understanding sport not only as recreation or competition, but as a potential contributor to inclusive and sustainable development.

American Football as a pathway for opportunity

Through its work across schools, universities, girls' and women's programs, coaching development and international partnerships, NAFA is building pathways that use American football and flag football as tools for participation, personal development and opportunity.

The side event provided a platform to bring that experience into a broader international conversation and reinforce the role that sport can play in addressing development challenges across Africa.