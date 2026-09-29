Browns Nigeria supports NAFA at 81st United Nations General Assembly side event

The Nigeria American Football Association (NAFA) convened nearly 60 participants, including leaders from sport, government, international development, civil society, education and the private sector in New York for "Africa Forward: Harnessing Sport for Inclusion, Youth Empowerment and Sustainable Development," its side event during the 81st United Nations General Assembly.
Held on Sept. 21 at the Consulate General of Nigeria in New York, the event placed 'Sport for Development' at the center of conversations around Africa's young population, education, inclusion, skills development and sustainable development.
The event was organized by NAFA in partnership with the Cleveland Browns, NABU and the African Union Development Agency-NEPAD (AUDA-NEPAD), and in collaboration with the Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the United Nations.
The keynote address was delivered by Ambassador Martin Adamu, Deputy Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations, on behalf of H.E. Senator Jimoh F. Ibrahim, PhD (Cantab), CFR, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary and Permanent Representative of Nigeria to the United Nations.
In his convenor's remarks, Chief Executive Officer of NAFA Babajide Akeredolu spoke to the organization's vision of using sport beyond competition, creating pathways that connect participation with education, leadership, skills development and wider opportunities for young people.
The event also featured two panel discussions addressing complementary sides of the 'Sport for Development' conversation. The first explored how structured sport can equip young people with skills and experiences that translate into education, employment, leadership and life beyond the field of play. The second examined the partnerships, institutions and resources required to build 'Sport for Development' programs that are sustainable, locally relevant and capable of growing beyond individual projects or funding cycles.
Across both discussions, panelists shared perspectives drawn from their respective sectors, highlighting opportunities for collaboration and the importance of translating shared ambitions into practical, lasting outcomes. The exchanges reinforced the need to connect participation in sport with meaningful opportunities for young people, while building the institutional and community partnerships necessary to sustain those opportunities.
The discussions brought together Ikenna Chris Ejimonyeugwo, Attorney, NFL Agent and Founder of RepForce Agency; Finlay Batts, Sport and Youth Mental Health Lead at the United Nations Youth Office; Sara McLaughlin, Program Officer at Laureus Sport for Good; Melissa Martin Rountree, Social Affairs Officer with the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs, Division for Inclusive Social Development; Maureen Rosita Ojong, Olympism365 Manager at the International Olympic Committee; Nayeli Pozuelos, Coordinator, Cultural and International Marketing at the Cleveland Browns; and Nyiko Khoza, Head of the Africa Creatives, Sports and Recreation Programme at AUDA-NEPAD, representing Symerre Grey-Johnson, Director of Human Capital and Institutional Development at AUDA-NEPAD.
Goodwill messages were delivered by Margaret Olele, Chief Executive Officer and Executive Secretary of the American Business Council; Daniel Van Norton, Director of Football Development at the National Football League; Camille Park, Chief Executive Officer of NABU Global Inc.; and investor, strategist and cultural commentator Charmaine Hayden.
Other distinguished guests present included Ambassador Gregory Okon, former Nigerian Ambassador to Equatorial Guinea, and Her Excellency Erelu Bisi Fayemi, former First Lady of Ekiti State, Co-Founder and Chairperson of the Governing Board of Amandla Institute, and Co-Founder of the African Women's Development Fund.
Showcase of NAFA's initiatives
The program also featured showcases of NAFA's 'Sport for Development' initiatives, audience reflections and opportunities for participating organizations and guests to connect around future collaboration.
Beyond the formal presentations, participants contributed to the dialogue through thoughtful questions, reflections and exchanges that enriched both panel discussions. Their engagement helped extend the conversation beyond the speakers' perspectives, prompting further consideration of how sport can address barriers to inclusion, expand opportunities for young people and foster stronger collaboration among institutions and communities.
Exploring Sport for Development in Africa
Africa Forward linked the 'Sport for Development' conversation to wider African and global development priorities, including Agenda 2063 and the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly in relation to young people, education, gender equality, skills development, inclusion and sustainable growth.
The discussions reflected the relevance of SDG 3 (Good Health and Well-being), SDG 4 (Quality Education), SDG 5 (Gender Equality) and SDG 17 (Partnerships for the Goals). They also aligned with Aspiration 6 of the African Union's Agenda 2063, which envisions a people-driven Africa that harnesses the potential of its people, especially women and youth, and cares for children.
Together, these frameworks provide a wider context for understanding sport not only as recreation or competition, but as a potential contributor to inclusive and sustainable development.
American Football as a pathway for opportunity
Through its work across schools, universities, girls' and women's programs, coaching development and international partnerships, NAFA is building pathways that use American football and flag football as tools for participation, personal development and opportunity.
The side event provided a platform to bring that experience into a broader international conversation and reinforce the role that sport can play in addressing development challenges across Africa.
With nearly 60 participants contributing to the gathering, Africa Forward demonstrated the value of bringing diverse voices into a shared conversation about the future of 'Sport for Development.' The discussions underscored the importance of continued dialogue, cross-sector collaboration, and locally grounded approaches that connect participation in sport with meaningful opportunities for Africa's young people.
About Browns Nigeria
As part of the NFL's Global Markets Program, the Cleveland Browns are the first NFL team to be granted international marketing rights in Nigeria, aiming to grow the game of American football in the country as BROWNS NIGERIA, through fan engagement, marketing, and community initiatives, including partnering with the Nigerian American Football Association (NAFA).
For more information, visit https://www.clevelandbrowns.com/fans/nigeria
About the Nigeria American Football Association (NAFA)
The Nigeria American Football Association (NAFA) is Nigeria's only National body dedicated to growing the game of American Football. Established in 2019, its vision is to create opportunities through the game of American football. Since its inception, To date, NAFA has introduced the game of American Football directly to over 10,000 young men and women in 18 States and over 300 schools and has led Nigeria to its first victory at the maiden Africa Continental Flag Football Championship games. NAFA is an Associate member of the International Federation of American Football (IFAF).
For more information, contact press@nafa.ng
Browns Nigeria joins NAFA at Nigeria Side Event during the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York
On September 21, 2026, the Nigeria American Football Association (NAFA) convened leaders across industries for the side event titled, "Africa Forward: Harnessing Sport for Inclusion, Youth Empowerment and Sustainable Development," at the 81st United Nations General Assembly in New York.