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Browns partner with HUD to host flag football clinic

150 athletes from Cleveland Parks & Recreation Centers participate in Browns flag football clinic

Sep 30, 2026 at 02:32 PM
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In support of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's (HUD) launch of a first-of-its-kind youth fitness initiative designed to increase access to youth sports and create new opportunities through the game of football, the Browns partnered with HUD and the City of Cleveland Parks & Recreation Department to host a flag football clinic on Sept. 28.

The clinic welcomed 150 student-athletes in grades 2-8 from 10 recreation centers across Cleveland for an evening centered around flag football fundamentals, teamwork, leadership and athlete development. The event provided participants with the opportunity to learn from positive role models, build confidence and develop new skills in a fun and engaging environment.

Notable guests in attendance included Cleveland Browns Managing & Principal Partner Dee Haslam, U.S. Secretary of Housing & Urban Development Scott Turner and Browns Legend Hanford Dixon. City Council President and Ward 6 Councilman Blaine Griffin, along with Ward 3 Councilwoman Deborah Gray, were also on site to support the event and engage with participating athletes and families.

The Cleveland Browns and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development host a flag football clinic in partnership with the City of Cleveland on September 28, 2026 at Zelma George Recreation Center.
Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns

Secretary Turner kicked off the event by speaking about the importance of youth sports and the life lessons football teaches, while also encouraging participants to stay committed to their education. Dixon followed with a message centered around effort, accountability and giving 100 percent in everything they do both on and off the field.

Following warm-ups, participants rotated through 12 interactive flag football stations - focused on football fundamentals, teamwork, communication  and friendly competition - providing athletes with opportunities to sharpen their skills.

Each participant received a Browns t-shirt, rally towel, headband and arm sleeve. The evening concluded with dinner provided by Soul City BBQ and an ice cream for all athletes and coaches.

The event highlighted the collective commitment of the Browns, HUD and the City of Cleveland to investing in the next generation through sports and physical activity. By creating opportunities for young athletes to participate in organized sports, they can develop leadership skills and build meaningful relationships.

Through initiatives like the clinic, the Browns remain committed to advancing youth and high school football through participation and access.

The Cleveland Browns and the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development host a flag football clinic in partnership with the City of Cleveland on September 28, 2026 at Zelma George Recreation Center.
Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns

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