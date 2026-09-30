Browns partner with HUD to host flag football clinic

Secretary Turner kicked off the event by speaking about the importance of youth sports and the life lessons football teaches, while also encouraging participants to stay committed to their education. Dixon followed with a message centered around effort, accountability and giving 100 percent in everything they do both on and off the field.

Following warm-ups, participants rotated through 12 interactive flag football stations - focused on football fundamentals, teamwork, communication and friendly competition - providing athletes with opportunities to sharpen their skills.

Each participant received a Browns t-shirt, rally towel, headband and arm sleeve. The evening concluded with dinner provided by Soul City BBQ and an ice cream for all athletes and coaches.

The event highlighted the collective commitment of the Browns, HUD and the City of Cleveland to investing in the next generation through sports and physical activity. By creating opportunities for young athletes to participate in organized sports, they can develop leadership skills and build meaningful relationships.