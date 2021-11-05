Browns will 'move forward and focus on Cincinnati'

Head coach Kevin Stefanski and EVP of Football Operations and General Manager Andrew Berry expressed confidence Friday that everyone on the Browns has their focus set on an important game Sunday against the Bengals.

That confidence still remains after Berry announced earlier Friday that WR Odell Beckham Jr. will be released from the Browns. Berry said he had been in talks with representatives of Beckham that stretched beyond this week about the eight-year veteran's future with the team, and those discussions had reached a resolution this week.

"There are times in business partnerships where things do not just work out, and that is where we are today," Berry said. "Those decisions are incredibly difficult, but at the end of the day, it was the decision I felt was appropriate for our team. I can tell you that really everyone had put a ton of time and energy into it, and everybody is disappointed that this is the outcome, but it's where we are.

"We have to move forward and focus on Cincinnati."

That's been the mantra all week throughout CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

At 4-4, the Browns currently sit last in the AFC North and are looking to generate momentum for the second half of the season after dropping three of their last four games. Both sides of the ball are looking to reverse inconsistent play that has kept the Browns short of their expectations, but with the division congested with playoff contenders — the first-place Ravens only have one more win than the Browns — Cleveland is fully aware how far a win Sunday could go toward their playoff hopes.