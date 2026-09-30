How will the Browns disrupt QB Aaron Rodgers? | Burning Questions

How will the Browns' defense disrupt QB Aaron Rodgers?

Steelers QB Aaron Rodgers is known for his quick release of the football, along with the accuracy of his throws. Through the first three games of the season, Rodgers has completed 66 of 113 passing attempts for 700 yards and four passing touchdowns.

"He's got an unbelievably quick trigger," head coach Todd Monken said. "I mean, he can just flick it, unbelievably accurate. There's not anything he hasn't seen. You talk about a student of the game, not only has he seen it, but highly intelligent. And so, you have to do a great job with your disguises as best as you can and still be in position to make plays on the ball. And he's certainly more than capable of changing the play at the line of scrimmage, getting the receivers on the same page."

The Browns' attacking front can apply pressure on Rodgers with their pass rush to disrupt the passing game. Through the first three games, the defensive front has taken steps forward in getting into the backfield to affect opposing quarterbacks, as they have a total of five sacks from the front seven. Their secondary has also attacked their way into the backfield, adding two more sacks – one each from S Ronnie Hickman and S Grant Delpit. The secondary can bring an added layer of pressure behind the defensive front as they work to force Rodgers into tough decisions.

DE Jared Verse explained the Browns will have to rely on more than just slight pressure to affect Rodgers and can't let his quick release of the football frustrate the defensive line. In order to combat the quick release and take advantage of when Rodgers does hold the ball for either two or three seconds, they have to continue rushing – no matter how quickly the ball comes out.