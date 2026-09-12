How will the Browns limit the Jaguars in the pass game? | Burning Questions

"He can go back there, he can dot you up all day, but he can also run the ball around you if you give him those gaps, those seams," DE Jared Verse said. "And we're just going to rush and get after him. We're not going to rush scared because you can't do that with anybody. If you rush scared, he's just going to be back there dotting you up the whole time. We're going to get after him. We're going to get to him. We're going to hit him. We're going to try to sack him a couple times, hopefully a lot more than a couple, but we're just going to do what we have to do to get that win."