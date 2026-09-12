How will the Browns limit the Jaguars in the pass game? | Burning Questions

The Browns kick off the 2026 season on the road, as they head down to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in Week 1. After a successful training camp and preseason installing the new schemes under head coach Todd Monken and the coaching staff, the Browns will have the chance to showcase their identity on all three sides of the ball.
"After Week One, we'll know where we're at individually, and then where we're at as a team at that point," Monken said.
Here are three burning questions heading into Week 1.
How will the Browns utilize the pass game?
As the Browns' offense emphasizes moving the ball down the field to score points, they have an opportunity to do so through the air against the Jaguars.
"That's the goal is to just be able to get off and be explosive, put up points, help our defense out, and be able to capitalize and get the win," QB Deshaun Watson said. "But you've got to be able to take what the defense gives us. This is a very, very good team. This defense is very strong."
During the 2025 season, Jacksonville allowed an average of 218.1 passing yards per game, the 12th most in the league. Then during the 2026 preseason, the Jaguars allowed 221 net passing yards in Week 1 to the Saints and 238 net passing yards in Week 2 to the Panthers. However, in Week 3 against the Buccaneers, Jacksonville only allowed 31 net passing yards.
As the Browns look to utilize the pass game, Watson will look to connect with different pass catchers in the revamped receiving corps. Rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr., veterans Jerry Jeudy and Tylan Wallace and depth players Isaiah Bond and Malachi Corley will play important roles in the success of the pass game as they look to execute their assignments and showcase their different skillsets.
How will the Browns disrupt QB Trevor Lawrence?
In the first road matchup of the regular season, the Browns' defense will face a premier dual-threat quarterback. Lawrence finished the 2025 regular season completing 341 of 560 passing attempts for 4,007 yards and 29 touchdowns, and added 359 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.
LB Carson Schwesinger said as a defense, they do not want give Lawrence lanes to run the ball. On plays where there is the option to run, the defense has to execute their assignments in defending against Lawrence or taking away his other options on offense.
In order to do so, Cleveland's attacking front will look to apply pressure on Lawrence while in the pocket, while the secondary will be aware of how Lawrence can extend plays and make second-chance plays.
"He can go back there, he can dot you up all day, but he can also run the ball around you if you give him those gaps, those seams," DE Jared Verse said. "And we're just going to rush and get after him. We're not going to rush scared because you can't do that with anybody. If you rush scared, he's just going to be back there dotting you up the whole time. We're going to get after him. We're going to get to him. We're going to hit him. We're going to try to sack him a couple times, hopefully a lot more than a couple, but we're just going to do what we have to do to get that win."
Browse photos of the Cleveland Browns practicing at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as they prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
How will the Browns limit the Jaguars in the pass game?
The Jaguars exercised the pass game throughout the 2025 season, as they averaged 222.3 passing yards per game, ranking 12th in the league. While Lawrence did not play in the preseason, Jacksonville still showcased how they move the ball through the air. In the second week of the preseason, Jacksonville recorded 238 net passing yards against the Panthers, and 163 net passing yards in Week 3 against the Buccaneers. Lawrence has multiple threats in the pass game he can connect with to move the ball downfield, including WR Parker Washington, WR Brian Thomas Jr. and WR Jakobi Myers.
However, the Browns' defense excelled in limiting opponents in the pass game in 2025, allowing just 167.2 passing yards per game – the third fewest in the league. With their secondary anchored by CB Tyson Campbell, S Grant Delpit, S Ronnie Hickman and CB Denzel Ward – as well as their use of disguises in their defense – Cleveland will look to continue that trend once again this season and limit Jacksonville's ability to move the ball downfield through the air.
"I think they just got a good set of skilled players at their positions, and they put their players in positions to make plays," Ward said. "And that's the biggest thing so, we just gotta get tight and find a way to eliminate the explosive plays and do our job."