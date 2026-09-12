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How will the Browns limit the Jaguars in the pass game? | Burning Questions

The Browns will travel to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in Week 1

Sep 12, 2026 at 09:00 AM
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Kelsey Russo

Associate Editor & Staff Writer

BurningQsWk1_9.11.26

The Browns kick off the 2026 season on the road, as they head down to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in Week 1. After a successful training camp and preseason installing the new schemes under head coach Todd Monken and the coaching staff, the Browns will have the chance to showcase their identity on all three sides of the ball.

"After Week One, we'll know where we're at individually, and then where we're at as a team at that point," Monken said.

Here are three burning questions heading into Week 1.

How will the Browns utilize the pass game?

As the Browns' offense emphasizes moving the ball down the field to score points, they have an opportunity to do so through the air against the Jaguars.

"That's the goal is to just be able to get off and be explosive, put up points, help our defense out, and be able to capitalize and get the win," QB Deshaun Watson said. "But you've got to be able to take what the defense gives us. This is a very, very good team. This defense is very strong."

During the 2025 season, Jacksonville allowed an average of 218.1 passing yards per game, the 12th most in the league. Then during the 2026 preseason, the Jaguars allowed 221 net passing yards in Week 1 to the Saints and 238 net passing yards in Week 2 to the Panthers. However, in Week 3 against the Buccaneers, Jacksonville only allowed 31 net passing yards.

As the Browns look to utilize the pass game, Watson will look to connect with different pass catchers in the revamped receiving corps. Rookies Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion Jr., veterans Jerry Jeudy and Tylan Wallace and depth players Isaiah Bond and Malachi Corley will play important roles in the success of the pass game as they look to execute their assignments and showcase their different skillsets.

How will the Browns disrupt QB Trevor Lawrence?

In the first road matchup of the regular season, the Browns' defense will face a premier dual-threat quarterback. Lawrence finished the 2025 regular season completing 341 of 560 passing attempts for 4,007 yards and 29 touchdowns, and added 359 rushing yards and nine rushing touchdowns.

LB Carson Schwesinger said as a defense, they do not want give Lawrence lanes to run the ball. On plays where there is the option to run, the defense has to execute their assignments in defending against Lawrence or taking away his other options on offense.

In order to do so, Cleveland's attacking front will look to apply pressure on Lawrence while in the pocket, while the secondary will be aware of how Lawrence can extend plays and make second-chance plays.

"He can go back there, he can dot you up all day, but he can also run the ball around you if you give him those gaps, those seams," DE Jared Verse said. "And we're just going to rush and get after him. We're not going to rush scared because you can't do that with anybody. If you rush scared, he's just going to be back there dotting you up the whole time. We're going to get after him. We're going to get to him. We're going to hit him. We're going to try to sack him a couple times, hopefully a lot more than a couple, but we're just going to do what we have to do to get that win."

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Browns Practice for 2026 Week 1 Matchup vs. Jaguars

Browse photos of the Cleveland Browns practicing at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus as they prepare for their Week 1 matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Austin Barber (58) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and the linebackers during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) and the linebackers during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Harold Fannin Jr. (44) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Nathaniel Watson (40) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (20) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Noah Igbinoghene (20) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Pass Game Coordinator Ephraim Banda during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Pass Game Coordinator Ephraim Banda during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Jared Verse (8) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Tytus Howard (71) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback D'Angelo Ross (37) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback D'Angelo Ross (37) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Mekhi Blackmon (29) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive tackle Spencer Fano (55) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Carsen Ryan (48) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Line Coach George Warhop during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive Line Coach George Warhop during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Running back Quinshon Judkins (10) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Taylen Green (15) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Kennedy Rodriguez/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Chris Williams (61) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Chris Williams (61) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Blake Whiteheart (86) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Isaiah Bond (0) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Bub Means (81) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Bub Means (81) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zak Zinter (70) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Head Coach Todd Monken during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Analyst Shaq Wilson during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Analyst Shaq Wilson during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Maliek Collins (96) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg and Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Coordinator Mike Rutenberg and Senior Defensive Assistant Dom Capers during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Nadame Tucker (60) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Nadame Tucker (60) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Zion Logue (69) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Zion Logue (69) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Zion Logue (69) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Zion Logue (69) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Sam Williams (54) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Malachi Corley (11) during practice on September 9, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Tight end Messiah Swinson (84) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Tight end Messiah Swinson (84) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Nadame Tucker (60) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Nadame Tucker (60) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Bub Means (81) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Bub Means (81) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive tackle Mason Graham (94) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Isaiah McGuire (57) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Assistant Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Assistant Offensive Line Coach Bobby Johnson during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold (42) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive Assistant/Assistant Linebackers Coach Zach Dunn during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive Assistant/Assistant Linebackers Coach Zach Dunn during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Carson Schwesinger (49) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Linebacker Quincy Williams (5) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins (74) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Grant Delpit (9) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Grant Delpit (9) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Defensive end Derek Barnett (97) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Tyson Campbell (7) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Offensive guard Zion Johnson (77) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Bub Means (81) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Wide receiver Bub Means (81) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Madison Farwell/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.
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Safety Daniel Thomas (24) during practice on September 10, 2026 at CrossCountry Mortgage Campus.

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
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How will the Browns limit the Jaguars in the pass game?

The Jaguars exercised the pass game throughout the 2025 season, as they averaged 222.3 passing yards per game, ranking 12th in the league. While Lawrence did not play in the preseason, Jacksonville still showcased how they move the ball through the air. In the second week of the preseason, Jacksonville recorded 238 net passing yards against the Panthers, and 163 net passing yards in Week 3 against the Buccaneers. Lawrence has multiple threats in the pass game he can connect with to move the ball downfield, including WR Parker Washington, WR Brian Thomas Jr. and WR Jakobi Myers.

However, the Browns' defense excelled in limiting opponents in the pass game in 2025, allowing just 167.2 passing yards per game – the third fewest in the league. With their secondary anchored by CB Tyson Campbell, S Grant Delpit, S Ronnie Hickman and CB Denzel Ward – as well as their use of disguises in their defense – Cleveland will look to continue that trend once again this season and limit Jacksonville's ability to move the ball downfield through the air.

"I think they just got a good set of skilled players at their positions, and they put their players in positions to make plays," Ward said. "And that's the biggest thing so, we just gotta get tight and find a way to eliminate the explosive plays and do our job."

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