News & Notes: Freddie Kitchens appreciates Terrance Mitchell's work ethic amid cornerback shuffling

Terrance Mitchell has spent the first three weeks of training camp alternating with Greedy Williams for the No. 2 cornerback spot on the Browns roster. The Browns have given Williams, their first pick of the 2019 draft, plenty of looks alongside top cornerback Denzel Ward in first team reps, where Mitchell mostly played last season.

"Money Mitch," however, hasn't flinched at the possibility of Williams snagging his starting role from a year ago, when Mitchell recorded 38 tackles and an interception in eight games. He's kept a positive attitude throughout his competition with the rookie, and head coach Freddie Kitchens has noticed.

"'Money Mitch' is a team guy. I like those guys," Kitchens said. "I want him to keep getting better and better."

So far, Mitchell has certainly appeared to up his game. Both him and Williams have looked stout against the Browns' top receivers and have turned in solid camps thus far.

Competition in training camp sometimes accelerates the growth of players looking for a top role. That's appeared to happen for Mitchell, a 2014 seventh-round draft pick, and Kitchens has loved it.