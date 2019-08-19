News & Notes: Freddie Kitchens appreciates Terrance Mitchell's work ethic amid cornerback shuffling

Terrance Mitchell has spent the first three weeks of training camp alternating with Greedy Williams for the No. 2 cornerback spot on the Browns roster. The Browns have given Williams, their first pick of the 2019 draft, plenty of looks alongside top cornerback Denzel Ward in first team reps, where Mitchell mostly played last season.
"Money Mitch," however, hasn't flinched at the possibility of Williams snagging his starting role from a year ago, when Mitchell recorded 38 tackles and an interception in eight games. He's kept a positive attitude throughout his competition with the rookie, and head coach Freddie Kitchens has noticed.
"'Money Mitch' is a team guy. I like those guys," Kitchens said. "I want him to keep getting better and better."
So far, Mitchell has certainly appeared to up his game. Both him and Williams have looked stout against the Browns' top receivers and have turned in solid camps thus far.
Competition in training camp sometimes accelerates the growth of players looking for a top role. That's appeared to happen for Mitchell, a 2014 seventh-round draft pick, and Kitchens has loved it.
"He just kept fighting and kept his head down," Kitchens said. "He kept getting better at his technique, tackling and coverage. He's staying in there with a positive manner. 'Money Mitch' is a team guy. I like those guys."
— UFC fighter and Cleveland native Stipe Miocic was the talk of the weekend after winning the UFC Heavyweight Championship on Saturday. Kitchens said he didn't watch the fight live — he was traveling back from the Browns' preseason game in Indianapolis — but saw the highlights, and he wouldn't mind if Miocic visited the Browns when he has some free time back home.
"I would love to get Stipe out here," Kitchens said. "I'm going to need some help from you guys (the media) probably, but yeah, I'd love to get him out here."
— Kitchens isn't sure if he'll follow NFL coaches' standard of giving starters more snaps than usual in the third preseason game. He believes that practice is only common because certain coaches want to act similarly to other NFL coaches, and not because it's proven to help starters for the regular season.
"We're just going to go with what we feel," Kitchens said. "That's what we do for a lot of things, right?"
— Kitchens still wants to give the Browns' two kickers more opportunities before the team decides how it'll manage the kicking situation for the regular season. Both Greg Joseph and Austin Seibert have struggled to consistently convert field goals, but with two preseason games left, Kitchens isn't looking elsewhere for kicking help.
"We're not trying to bring in a new kicker right now," Kitchens said. "We're looking to get these guys better. I want the ball to go through, and not outside those yellow poles. When we send the field goal team out, I don't want to send the field goal team out there thinking, 'Maybe we'll make it.'"
— The following players did not practice Saturday due to injury: Juston Burris (hamstring), Antonio Callaway (ankle), T.J. Carrie (hamstring), Dontrell Hilliard (hamstring), Ishmael Hyman (concussion), Brian Price (concussion), Sione Takitaki (hamstring) and Jermaine Whitehead (groin).