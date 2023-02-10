Social media reacts to Joe Thomas' Hall of Fame announcement

Joe Thomas' legacy is officially immortal.
The football world exploded on social media for Thomas on Thursday after it was announced that he was heading to the Pro Football Hall of Fame as a first-ballot enshrinee.
We collected some of the best posts here as football fans kicked off the celebration of Joe's career.
Blessed and honored beyond belief! pic.twitter.com/9sAafkYGot— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 10, 2023
Hall of Famer No. 369, @joethomas73's Hall of Fame resume includes:— Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) February 10, 2023
-Joins Jim Brown and Paul Warfield as the only First Ballot Hall of Famers in @Browns history.
-Six-Time First Team All-Pro.
-10,000 consecutive snaps. pic.twitter.com/d0xCGI7dyF
Joe Thomas: The highest-graded offensive lineman in PFF History— PFF (@PFF) February 10, 2023
Next stop: Canton 📍 pic.twitter.com/hbqkLU376X
Thank you for everything, Cleveland. See you in Canton! pic.twitter.com/24pV7uG3kR— Joe Thomas (@joethomas73) February 10, 2023
Congratulations, Joe! So well deserved! Joe Thomas the person made Joe Thomas the player a Hall of Famer! So happy for you and family. https://t.co/g0x9em34Vc— Phil Savage (@PhilSavage) February 10, 2023
I often tell the story of being at Joe Thomas' first-ever professional practice. Kam Wimbley blew right by him on his first one-on-one rep. It...never...happened...again.— Brent Sobleski (@brentsobleski) February 10, 2023
The standard by which all NFL offensive linemen are judged as both a technician and iron man.
February 10, 2023
Congratulations @joethomas73 so happy and proud of you and thank you for all that you do for the #Browns. Can’t wait to celebrate in Canton!! #HOF— JW Johnson (@JDubsIII) February 10, 2023
Joe Thomas. First-ballot Hall of Famer.— Ashley Bastock (@AshleyBastock42) February 10, 2023
Has the perfect ring to it. #Browns
February 10, 2023
CONGRATS TO NFL FIRST BALLOT HALL OF FAMER JOE THOMAS, THE FIRST OFFENSIVE LINEMAN IN NFL HISTORY! pic.twitter.com/CqvvUMEHs5— McNeil (@Reflog_18) February 10, 2023
Congratulations to Joe Thomas on his HOF induction tonight. 10,363 consecutive offensive snaps is incredible. Definitely Cal Ripken worthy. A guy you can count on every game to be there & play @ a high level. Joe Thomas- HOF inductee- Cleveland Browns. Well deserved! https://t.co/AnqAPW8RuM pic.twitter.com/QERzNhHYOl— Tom Brunswick (@tom_brunswick) February 10, 2023
New @ProFootballHOF member Joe Thomas with the Class of ‘23 pic.twitter.com/HljLgHsJvA— Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) February 10, 2023
.@joethomas73. That's it. I'm crying. You should be too. Couldn't be happier for you my friend.— Jason Gibbs (@BGSUGibbs) February 10, 2023
Joe Thomas is now the 3rd first-ballot Hall of Fame player in Cleveland Browns history joining Paul Warfield and Jim Brown. Thomas finished with an NFL record 10,363 consecutive snaps played. Respect.— Kyle Lindemann (@LuckIsMadeFF) February 10, 2023
Joe Thomas was always there for his teammates, and always there for Cleveland. Congratulations to one of the best to ever do it. pic.twitter.com/fQI9A7LuJ6— Tom Withers (@twithersAP) February 10, 2023
Congrats Joe Thomas on your NFL Hall Of Fame Induction tonight. You make Cleveland Proud!!! https://t.co/7rxqu1l3eS— John S. (@JNS_Photos) February 10, 2023
First Ballot All The Way 🎫— All-American Bowl (@AABonNBC) February 10, 2023
2003 All-American Joe Thomas has been elected to the @ProFootballHOF @joethomas73 is the first ever All-American Bowl participant to receive this prestigious honor. #Browns #AllAmericanBowl 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/mCGrccQXh5