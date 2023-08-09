Cleveland Browns vs. Washington Commanders: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will host the Washington Commanders on Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. EST at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Matchup
- The Browns are 1-0 in the preseason following their 21-16 win over the Jets last week in the Hall of Fame Game. The Commanders will play their first preseason game and were 8-8-1 last season.
- The Browns lead the all-time regular season series, 35-12-1. The Browns won the last matchup, 24-10, Jan. 1, 2023 at FedEx Field.
Storylines to Watch
- Starters Watch - Friday could be the first time the Browns play starters in a game this preseason. They elected to rest nearly all of their top starters in the Hall of Fame Game victory last week.
- More DTR - After an impressive NFL debut, QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson will likely have an opportunity to play a large portion of the snaps again. His rushing, passing and overall football IQ were on full display in the first preseason win.
- Jacoby Returns - QB Jacoby Brissett, who started 11 games for the Browns last season and performed admirably before QB Deshaun Watson returned from suspension, could make his debut for Washington after he signed with the Commanders in free agency this offseason.
Watch on TV
Pregame: 7 p.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: Friday, 7:30 p.m., WEWS
Announcers: Chris Rose, Joe Thomas, Aditi Kinkhabwala
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 3:30 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 7:30 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK & 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @AnthonyPoisal
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns