11 questions with Jarvis Landry, who is leading by example on and off the field

Jarvis Landry is rolling with whatever 2020 throws at him and using his platform to make a difference.

On Sunday, Landry registered the 600th catch of his career, making him just the eighth player in league history to do so in 105 games or fewer. But that was just the start of a very good week.

Fresh off a successful partnership with the Greater Cleveland Food Bank that resulted in the donation of 300 Thanksgiving meals to local families in need, and fresh off another productive week of practice, Landry sat down with ClevelandBrowns.com to discuss a variety of topics.

CB.com: The team's coming off a hard-fought game that was once again affected by the weather. How have you seen the group respond to a unique win like that?

Landry: We're concentrated on winning and whatever it takes. Obviously we all hope for better weather. The circumstances were what they were. We just went out there and continued to make plays with our Plan B, Plan A, Plan C. It didn't matter. Just try to win the game.

CB.com: As a wide receiver, what do you even do to adjust when passing the ball is so difficult?

Landry: I know for me, I try to make myself a better blocker. I want to be one of those guys that pops off the film not just catching the football, but also blocking for my teammates, picking guys up off the ground, whatever it is. I want to do my part to contribute to the win. Obviously when there are days like that when the weather isn't allowing us to put the ball in the air, I want to block as hard as I can and get as many pancake blocks as I can.

CB.com: What kind of lift does Nick Chubb give to the offense?

Landry: It's huge. I think we all saw his presence and having him out there. He's getting all of those carries and still able to seal the deal for us. He's able to run big, big, big for us in huge situations.

CB.com: The team has been working through the intensive COVID protocols and has been missing some players at practice. How have you dealt with the adversity that keeps coming your way?

Landry: It seems like it's just part of it. That's 2020 for you. We're embracing it. We're handling things as they come up. We're sticking together as a team and trying to stay safe with all of the protocols. I think for us, we've handled it pretty well. Guys have stepped up when needed, whether it be in practice or games.

CB.com: How normal do these virtual meetings feel now?

Landry: They feel like it's how it's supposed to be. I don't mind the schedule at all. You get the virtual meetings done at home and then go in and work and then look at practice again later that day or the next day. It's 2020. These are the cards we're dealt and we're playing them.

CB.com: You pride yourself as a leader of this team. How are you doing it differently amid these circumstances?