15 questions for LB Anthony Walker, who saw Browns go through a great week of preparation

CB.com: In 2018, you were on a Colts team that had a slow start to the season before hitting its stride in the second half of the year. Was there a turning point, and what goes into getting a team on track at this time of year?

Walker: It only takes one. That's what we said in Indy. It takes one to catch rhythm and you kind of just build from there, one at a time. You get one, then you get another one and once you hit a rhythm, that's the best part about it. We're not done with the season, so we have time right now to catch a rhythm and get on a little streak. You never know what happens after that.

CB.com: Does it have to be a specific type of win?

Walker: You've just got to get one. No matter how you get it, just get one and then keeping getting more.

CB.com: Normally when you're 5-5, you've got six games until the end. Now, it's seven. Does it get in your head that this is a longer season and you have more time to turn it around?

Walker: Not at all. We just know we have to go now. Just got to go now. We obviously have that extra game, but right now, 1-0 each week and we'll see where we are at the end.

CB.com: How much of a boost was it to get Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah back?