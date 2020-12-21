3 Browns players top fan voting for 2021 Pro Bowl

It's no surprise to see Garrett, who garnered 244,899 votes, as the leader at defensive end. He's fifth in the NFL and second in the AFC with 11 sacks this season and has recorded a career-high four forced fumbles — both totals have helped boost Garrett into the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year.

Bitonio (153,553 votes) and Janovich (141,042 votes) have helped the Browns build one of the most efficient offenses in the league. Cleveland owns the third-best rushing attack in the league and has developed one of the best blocking units in football. Bitonio is ranked as the third-best guard in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, while Janovich is the top-ranked fullback.