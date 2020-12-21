3 Browns players top fan voting for 2021 Pro Bowl

The vote counts one-third toward determining the 88 Pro Bowl players

Dec 21, 2020 at 01:39 PM
poisal
Anthony Poisal

Digital Media Contributor

The Browns could be in line to receive plenty of Pro Bowl recognition for their most successful season in over a decade, and the results of the NFL's Pro Bowl fan vote Monday gave an early peek at who could be honored.

Defensive end Myles Garrett, left guard Joel Bitonio and fullback Andy Janovich all won their respective positions in the fan vote, which counts one-third toward determining the 88 All-Star players.

It's no surprise to see Garrett, who garnered 244,899 votes, as the leader at defensive end. He's fifth in the NFL and second in the AFC with 11 sacks this season and has recorded a career-high four forced fumbles — both totals have helped boost Garrett into the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year.

Bitonio (153,553 votes) and Janovich (141,042 votes) have helped the Browns build one of the most efficient offenses in the league. Cleveland owns the third-best rushing attack in the league and has developed one of the best blocking units in football. Bitonio is ranked as the third-best guard in the NFL according to Pro Football Focus, while Janovich is the top-ranked fullback.

The 2021 Pro Bowl rosters will be announced Monday at 7 p.m. on the NFL Network's special broadcast, "NFL Total Access: Pro Bowl Players Revealed."

Photos: Week 15 - Browns at Giants Game Action

Check out photos of the Browns against the Giants

