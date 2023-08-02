Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the New York Jets on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at 8 p.m. EST at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.
Matchup
- The Browns and Jets both finished last season 7-10.
- The all-time regular season series is tied at 14-14. The Jets won the last game, 31-30, in Week 2 on Sept. 18, 2022 at Cleveland Browns Stadium.
Storylines to Watch
- Two QBs - The Browns will start QB Kellen Mond in the first half and play rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson in the second half. Both QBs will be making their Browns debuts.
- Rookie Watch - In addition to Thompson-Robinson, WR Cedric Tillman, DT Siaki Ika and DE Isaiah McGuire, as well as others from the Browns' seven-man draft class, will play their first games in a Browns uniform.
- Brand New Defense - The Browns will deploy a new defensive system under new defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz for the first time.
Watch on TV
Game: Thursday, 7 p.m., NBC, Peacock
Announcers: Mike Tirico, Chris Collinsworth, Melissa Stark (sidelines)
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 7 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan WKRK & 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
Social Media
Twitter: @Browns, @AnthonyPoisal
Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns
Instagram: @clevelandbrowns