Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

How to watch, listen and live stream Cleveland Browns at Miami Dolphins on Nov. 13, 2022

Nov 09, 2022 at 09:39 AM
The Cleveland Browns will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EST at Hard Rock Stadium.

  • The Browns are 3-5 and coming off their bye week following a 32-13 win over the Bengals. The Dolphins are 6-3 and coming off a 35-32 win over the Bears.
  • The all-time regular season series is tied at 9-9. The Browns won the last game, 41-24, in Week 12 on Nov. 24, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.

  • Bye Week Momentum - The Browns are looking to build their first win streak of the season and come out strong following their bye week. Cleveland is 2-0 after the bye week under head coach Kevin Stefanski.
  • Make it 6 - RB Nick Chubb is looking for his sixth 100-yard rushing game of the season, which would move him ahead of Browns legend Leroy Kelly (27) and into second in franchise history for the most 100-yard rushing games in a career.
  • Defensive Turnaround - After ranking near the bottom of the league in yards allowed per game in the first six games, the Browns defense has rebounded with back-to-back strong showings against QBs Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow and now ranks 15th in yards allowed per game. They'll look to keep it going against Tua Tagovailoa.

Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland

Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS

Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (sidelines)

• Watch live out-of-market preseason games across devices and live local & primetime regular season games on your phone or tablet. Start your 7-day free trial today!

In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.

Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App

Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map

Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK

Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)

Twitter: @Browns, @NathanZegura, @AnthonyPoisal

Facebook: http://facebook.com/clevelandbrowns

Instagram: @clevelandbrowns

