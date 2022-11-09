Cleveland Browns vs. Miami Dolphins: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. EST at Hard Rock Stadium.
Matchup
- The Browns are 3-5 and coming off their bye week following a 32-13 win over the Bengals. The Dolphins are 6-3 and coming off a 35-32 win over the Bears.
- The all-time regular season series is tied at 9-9. The Browns won the last game, 41-24, in Week 12 on Nov. 24, 2019 at FirstEnergy Stadium.
Storylines to Watch
- Bye Week Momentum - The Browns are looking to build their first win streak of the season and come out strong following their bye week. Cleveland is 2-0 after the bye week under head coach Kevin Stefanski.
- Make it 6 - RB Nick Chubb is looking for his sixth 100-yard rushing game of the season, which would move him ahead of Browns legend Leroy Kelly (27) and into second in franchise history for the most 100-yard rushing games in a career.
- Defensive Turnaround - After ranking near the bottom of the league in yards allowed per game in the first six games, the Browns defense has rebounded with back-to-back strong showings against QBs Lamar Jackson and Joe Burrow and now ranks 15th in yards allowed per game. They'll look to keep it going against Tua Tagovailoa.
Watch on TV
Pregame: Browns Countdown, presented by Elk + Elk, Sunday 10:30 a.m., News 5 Cleveland
Game: Sunday, 1 p.m., CBS
Announcers: Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta, AJ Ross (sidelines)
NFL+
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: Browns Game Day/Kickoff Show, presented by Bally BET, 9 a.m., ESPN 850 WKNR, 98.5 WNCX; Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. ESPN 850, 92.3 The Fan, 98.5 WNCX - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: The Official Postgame Show, presented by Howard Hanna, 92.3 The Fan WKRK
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sidelines)
