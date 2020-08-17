BrownsCamp Daily: Plan in place for 1st padded practice

Kevin Stefanski has a plan.

That much was clear when he was asked Sunday about the team's next practice. On Monday, the Browns will be able to don pads for the first time since they closed 2019 with a loss at Cincinnati.

The term "ramp up" has been a common one throughout this unique offseason. Without any on-field work during the offseason program, teams are carefully gearing their players up for the regular season. Everything has occurred at a gradual pace, and Monday will serve as another checkpoint in the journey.

"We have a plan," Stefanski said. "I think with the pads going on, we constantly have to remind our guys how we practice in pads, how we practice in shells today and how we walkthrough. I think there needs to be an understanding of what the tempo is and how we can practice hard and practice smart and take care of each other. We will have that conversation again tomorrow as the pads come on.

"The intensity certainly ramps up when those pads are on for the first time, but we will be smart about how we acclimate to those pads and make sure that we are keeping everybody safe."