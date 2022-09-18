By the Numbers: Amari Cooper delivers standout performance in loss to Jets

We're breaking down the most important numbers from the Browns' 31-30 loss to the Jets.
60 — That's how many seconds it took for Sunday's result to completely flip. Leading 30-17, the Browns surrendered a long TD pass with 1:22 to play. The Jets recovered an onside kick and scored another touchdown with 22 seconds to play to deliver a stunning loss to Cleveland.
307 — Passing yards by Jets QB Joe Flacco, who posted a QB rating of 110.7 on a day in which he presented numerous problems for the Browns pass defense.
66 — Yards on Corey Davis' touchdown catch with 1:22 to play. It's the second straight week in which the Browns allowed a passing touchdown of 65+ yards.
Check out photos of the Browns against the Jets in Week 2
8 — Third downs converted by the Jets, who extended drives throughout the day against Cleveland's defense.
102 — Yards for Jets rookie WR Garrett Wilson, who had two touchdowns, including the game-winner with 22 seconds to play.
184 — Rushing yards by the Browns, who were led once again by Nick Chubb (87 yards) and Kareem Hunt (58).
9 — Catches by Amari Cooper, who posted his first 100-yard game with the Browns.
5 — Incompletions on the day for QB Jacoby Brissett, who was sharp and efficient from the very start before a late interception sealed the result.
3 — Touchdowns for Nick Chubb, giving the Browns' duo of Hunt and Chubb and combined 5 TDs on the season.
4 — Days separating the Browns from their next game at FirstEnergy Stadium, as the Steelers come to town Thursday for a primetime matchup.