Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will travel to Cincinnati to face the Bengals at Paycor Stadium on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024 at 1 p.m. EST.
Matchup
- The Bengals hold a 52-48 advantage in the all-time series, but the Browns have won six of the last seven meetings between the division rivals.
- Cleveland and Cincinnati kicked off the start of the 2023 season as they faced off in Week 1. The Browns beat the Bengals 24-3.
- The Browns are 11-5 heading into Week 18, while the Bengals are 8-8.
Storylines to Watch
- Potential to tie highest win total in team history — With their 11-5 record heading into Week 18, the Browns are tied for their second-most wins in team history. A win on Sunday against the Bengals would give the Browns 12 wins on the season, which would tie the most wins for the Browns in a season. The last time the Browns notched 12 wins was in 1986.
- Browns will start their fifth quarterback this season — HC Kevin Stefanski announced on Wednesday that they would start Jeff Driskel at quarterback this week against the Bengals. This will be the fifth quarterback that the Browns will start this season. Stefanski said that they will rest some players in Week 18 as they prepare for the playoff stretch, with veteran QB Joe Flacco being one of those players set to rest. Stefanski said that P.J. Walker will serve as the backup quarterback to Driskel.
- Browns defense set to face QB Jake Browning —When the Browns faced the Bengals in Week 1 this season, their defense went up against starting QB Joe Burrow. As they prepare to face the Bengals once again in Week 18, they'll see QB Jake Browning at the helm of the Bengals offense. With small differences schematically between Burrow and Browning, the Browns defense will have to prepare for a different look at quarterback. In eight games, Browning has completed 153 of 219 passes for 1,780 yards and nine touchdowns. He's also thrown six interceptions and been sacked 22 times. Browning also knows how to use his feet, as he's rushed for 109 yards on 25 carries and three touchdowns.
Watch on TV
Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: Sunday 1 p.m. EST, CBS
Announcers: Tom McCarthy, James Lofton, Jay Feely and Tiffany Blackmon (sideline reporter)
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish), Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish) - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sideline reporter)
