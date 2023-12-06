Cleveland Browns vs. Jacksonville Jaguars: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will host the Jacksonville Jaguars at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 10, 2023 at 1 p.m. EST.
Matchup
- The Browns are 6-12 all-time against the Jaguars.
- The last time the Browns and Jaguars faced one another in the regular season was on Nov. 29, 2020, when Cleveland beat Jacksonville 27-25.
- The Browns are 7-5 heading into Week 14, while the Jaguars are 8-4.
Storylines to Watch
- Quarterback uncertainty for the Jaguars — The Jaguars are working through their quarterback situation after starting QB Trevor Lawrence sustained an ankle injury in their Week 13 matchup on Monday night against the Bears. On Tuesday, HC Doug Pederson told reporters that Lawrence is dealing with a high ankle sprain, but that the ankle is stable and they will see how Lawrence responds throughout the week.
- How the Browns defense responds — During Weeks 12 and 13, the Browns defense struggled to dominate their opponents. They only recorded one sack in those two games, and had their first game of the season where they did not record a sack against the Rams. Yet, the Browns have allowed the fewest yards this season with 3,126 yards. They also have only allowed 162 first downs this year, which is first in the league. As they face a Jaguars offense that averages 23.8 points per game, as well as 243.6 net passing yards per game and 103.3 net rushing yards per game, the Browns will have to shore up their defense collectively.
- How the Browns balance their run and passing game — Sunday's game could present a unique challenge for the Browns, as the Jaguars run defense has limited teams to an average of 93.1 rushing yards per game this season. In seven of their games this season, the Jaguars have allowed less than 100 rushing yards in a game. However, they also have given up four games with over 100 rushing yards — such as their Week 13 matchup when they gave up 156 rushing yards and one rushing touchdown to the Bengals. On the flip side, the Jaguars gave up 305 passing yards to the Bengals, and on average, allow 261.7 passing yards per game. As the Browns work through their own quarterback situation, they can look to balance both their run and passing game against Jacksonville to move the ball downfield.
Watch on TV
Pregame: 10:30 a.m., Browns Countdown, WEWS News 5
Game: Sunday 1 p.m. EST, CBS
Announcers: Ian Eagle, Charles Davis and Evan Washburn (sideline reporter)
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 9 a.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish), Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 1 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish) - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)
Announcers: TBD, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sideline reporter)
To access live radio of Browns games in the Browns app, you must be in the Cleveland DMA (100 miles) AND have location services turned on for the Browns mobile app. To make sure location services are on for the iPhone, follow the steps below:
Settings -> Browns -> Location -> While using the app/Always
For Android:
Settings -> Location -> App permissions -> Browns
You can also access device settings by going to "Settings" in the Browns app and clicking "Device Settings."
