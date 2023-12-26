Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will host the New York Jets at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at 8:15 p.m. EST.
Matchup
- The Browns and Jets are even in the all-time regular season series at 14-14, including a 9-9 mark in Cleveland.
- The last time the Browns and Jets met was on Sept. 18, 2022, when the Jets beat the Browns 31-30.
- The Browns are 10-5 heading into their Week 17 matchup, while the Jets are 6-9.
Storylines to Watch
- Potential for Browns to clinch playoff berth — The Browns have a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win on Thursday over the Jets. It would be the first time the Browns have clinched a playoff spot since 2020. In 2020, the Browns were 11-5 and finished third in the AFC North. They beat the Steelers in Pittsburgh on Wild Card Weekend. Then, in the divisional round, they lost to the Chiefs. This season, the Browns sit at 10-5 with another chance to secure a spot in the playoffs.
- QB Joe Flacco to face his former team in the Jets — Before Joe Flacco signed with the Browns this season, his last stop in the NFL was with the Jets. Last season, he lead the Jets to a 31-30 comeback win over the Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium. On Thursday, he'll be on the other sideline as he looks to lead the Browns to a win and playoff berth.
- How the Browns pass game matches up against Jets pass defense — The Browns and Flacco have excelled in the passing game over the last three games, as Flacco has thrown for over 300 yards in three consecutive games. Yet, the Jets pass defense has allowed the 2,785 passing yards this season, which is second in the league. They allow an average of six yards per attempt, which is third in the league, and have given up 16 passing touchdowns this season, which is second in the league.
Watch on TV
Game: Thursday 8:15 p.m. EST, Prime Video, WEWS News 5 (Northeast Ohio only)
Announcers: Al Michaels, Kirk Herbstreit and Kaylee Hartung (sideline reporter)
Listen Live
In-market fans can listen live on Browns.com and the Browns mobile app.
Pregame: 4 p.m., 850 ESPN Cleveland, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish), Browns.com, Browns App
Game: 8:15 p.m. 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish) - University Hospitals Cleveland Browns Radio Network Affiliate Map
Postgame: 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish)
Announcers: Jim Donovan, Nathan Zegura, Jerod Cherry (sideline reporter)
To access live radio of Browns games in the Browns app, you must be in the Cleveland DMA (100 miles) AND have location services turned on for the Browns mobile app. To make sure location services are on for the iPhone, follow the steps below:
Settings -> Browns -> Location -> While using the app/Always
For Android:
Settings -> Location -> App permissions -> Browns
You can also access device settings by going to "Settings" in the Browns app and clicking "Device Settings."
