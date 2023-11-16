Cleveland Browns vs. Pittsburgh Steelers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Cleveland Browns will host the Pittsburgh Steelers at Cleveland Browns Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 19, 2023 at 1 p.m. EST.
Matchup
- The Browns are 61-79-1 against the Steelers in the regular season since 1999.
- This is the second matchup against the Steelers this season. The Browns lost to the Steelers in Pittsburgh in Week 2 26-22.
- Both the Browns and the Steelers are 6-3 heading into Week 11.
Storylines to Watch
- Rookie QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson in second career start: With the news of QB Deshaun Watson's season-ending injury on Wednesday, HC Kevin Stefanski named Dorian Thompson-Robinson the starter for Sunday's game. This will be his second career start, after he started Week 4 against the Ravens. Thompson-Robinson will have the entire week to prepare to face the Steelers, taking reps with the first team and growing comfortable in the offense.
- How the Browns run defense handles Steelers run game: The Steelers run game has seen improvements in recent weeks, as they rushed for 205 net yards against the Packers in Week 10. RB Jaylen Warren has continued to step up throughout the season, as he rushed for 101 yards in Week 10 with one rushing touchdown. The Browns run defense will need to continue to stop the run. The Browns are seventh in the league in rushing yards allowed this season with 824. On average, they allow 3.8 yards per carry.
- AFC North rivalry: Not only is this a marquee matchup between two AFC North rivals, but the Browns and the Steelers are also currently tied for second in the AFC North behind the Ravens, who lead the division. They each have a 6-3 record. Sunday's matchup has implications on the standings as each team pursues a playoff push.
