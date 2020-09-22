Club 46: Brian Brennan 'fit into the Cleveland way' as legendary WR

Brennan proved himself right. He was the best, and he finished second on the Browns behind Newsome with 35 receptions for 455 receiving yards and three touchdowns in his first NFL season. The Browns only won five games that season, but Brennan's quality start helped set the Browns up for one of their most memorable periods in franchise history.

Some of those memories are bittersweet. The Browns lost by one possession to the Miami Dolphins in the Divisional Playoff Round in 1985 before falling three consecutive times to the Denver Broncos in the AFC Championship Games in '86, '87 and '89. The leadup to those games, however, trigger some of the best memories Brennan has with the Browns.

Brennan had a career-best season in 1986 when he made a team-leading 55 catches for 838 yards and six touchdowns. He was a core receiver for quarterback Bernie Kosar, whose career was beginning to take off, and the Browns marched into the playoffs with a 12-4 record and homefield advantage in the AFC.

Then, they almost immediately lost it.

Some fans at Cleveland Municipal Stadium began to head for the exits as the Browns fell behind the New York Jets 20-10 late in the fourth quarter. With 4 minutes left, Cleveland's comeback hopes were dwindling, and it seemed as though a season capped with Super Bowl hopes was going to end prematurely in their first game of the playoffs.

The Browns, however, stormed back with 10 points in the final minutes and forced overtime. The game was still tied after the first overtime period, and the Browns won the game, now dubbed the "Miracle on the Lake" on a short field-goal attempt.

Brennan remembers that game well, but his most recent memories about the wild afternoon now stem from fans he sees around Cleveland who were at the game.

Many of them tell Brennan they left the stadium, and many of them tell Brennan they came back.