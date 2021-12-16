Injury Report

Presented by

Injury Report: RB Kareem Hunt, CB Greg Newsome II among 3 ruled out vs. Raiders

Cleveland will dive deep into its depth Saturday at FirstEnergy Stadium

Dec 16, 2021 at 04:02 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

The Browns won't have RB Kareem Hunt and CB Greg Newsome II available for Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Both Hunt (ankle) and Newsome (concussion) were ruled out Thursday after the team's first and only full-squad practice of the week. WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion) has also been ruled out and will miss his fourth consecutive game.

Hunt suffered his injury in the first quarter of Cleveland's Week 14 win over the Ravens. This will mark the sixth missed game for Hunt, who was sidelined with a calf injury from Weeks 7-11.

Newsome was diagnosed with a concussion after hitting his head on the final play of the final practice before the Ravens game. This will be the fourth game he's missed in 2021 due to injury.

TE Harrison Bryant (ankle) and DT Malik Jackson (knee) are considered questionable. Bryant missed the Ravens game but was able to practice on a limited basis throughout the week.

"I will continue to talk with the coaches and see how he is doing but was pleased with the work that he was able to get in today," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said."

Related Links

Stefanski was not yet ready to rule out any of the 16 players who are currently on a reserve/COVID-19 list. The group includes a number of key starters, such as QB Baker Mayfield, WR Jarvis Landry, T Jedrick Wills Jr., G Wyatt Teller, DT Malik McDowell and S John Johnson III. Stefanski, himself, is also out with COVID-19.

"Certainly when they tell me we have run out of days in terms of negative tests and those type of things, then it will be official," Stefanski said.

Related Content

news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 3, list 3 as questionable vs. Ravens

Cleveland will also be without 3 players who are on the reserve/COVID-19 list
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out WR Anthony Schwartz, list 2 as questionable vs. Ravens

Cleveland is poised to return some key players Sunday in Baltimore
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 3 players, list 2 as questionable vs. Lions

Cleveland will be without two CBs for Sunday's game against Detroit
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out DE Takkarist McKinley, list just 1 player as questionable vs. Patriots

Cleveland will be without McKinley for the 2nd time this season
news

Injury Report: Browns list 5 as questionable, rule out Conklin vs. Bengals

Stefanski is 'feeling good' about all five players listed questionable for Week 9 in Cincinnati
news

Injury Report: CB Denzel Ward ruled out, 6 listed as questionable vs. Steelers

The Browns will call upon Greedy Williams to help fill the void
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 3, list 8 as questionable for Thursday Night Football

Cleveland will be without its top QB and RB against the Broncos
news

Injury Report: Nick Chubb ruled out, 10 listed questionable vs. Cardinals

The Browns have a number of players dealing with injuries heading into Week 6
news

Injury Report: Browns rule 2 players out, list 10 questionable vs. Chargers

Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Jedrick Wills Jr. among those considered questionable for Sunday's game in Los Angeles
news

Injury report: Browns rule out 2 players, list 3 as questionable vs. Vikings

T Jedrick Wills Jr. returned to practice Friday, continues to battle through ankle injury
news

Injury Report: Browns rule out 2 players, list Jedrick Wills Jr., JC Tretter as questionable 

Cleveland takes on Chicago at 1 p.m. Sunday at FirstEnergy Stadium
Advertising