Injury Report: RB Kareem Hunt, CB Greg Newsome II among 3 ruled out vs. Raiders

The Browns won't have RB Kareem Hunt and CB Greg Newsome II available for Saturday's game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Both Hunt (ankle) and Newsome (concussion) were ruled out Thursday after the team's first and only full-squad practice of the week. WR Anthony Schwartz (concussion) has also been ruled out and will miss his fourth consecutive game.
Hunt suffered his injury in the first quarter of Cleveland's Week 14 win over the Ravens. This will mark the sixth missed game for Hunt, who was sidelined with a calf injury from Weeks 7-11.
Newsome was diagnosed with a concussion after hitting his head on the final play of the final practice before the Ravens game. This will be the fourth game he's missed in 2021 due to injury.
TE Harrison Bryant (ankle) and DT Malik Jackson (knee) are considered questionable. Bryant missed the Ravens game but was able to practice on a limited basis throughout the week.
"I will continue to talk with the coaches and see how he is doing but was pleased with the work that he was able to get in today," Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said."
Stefanski was not yet ready to rule out any of the 16 players who are currently on a reserve/COVID-19 list. The group includes a number of key starters, such as QB Baker Mayfield, WR Jarvis Landry, T Jedrick Wills Jr., G Wyatt Teller, DT Malik McDowell and S John Johnson III. Stefanski, himself, is also out with COVID-19.
"Certainly when they tell me we have run out of days in terms of negative tests and those type of things, then it will be official," Stefanski said.