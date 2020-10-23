Injury Report: TE Austin Hooper among 3 ruled out vs. Bengals

Browns TE Austin Hooper won't play Sunday after undergoing an appendectomy.

Hooper, who has 22 catches for 205 yards on the season, underwent surgery Friday after being diagnosed with appendicitis. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he does not expect Hooper to be sidelined for long.

"He's in good spirits," Stefanski said. "Obviously we'll miss him but we'll hold down the fort until he gets back."

Stefanski said the Browns will rely on Harrison Bryant, David Njoku and Stephen Carlson to help fill the void. Bryant and Njoku have combined for 13 catches, 133 yards and two touchdowns on the season.

G Wyatt Teller (calf) and LB Jacob Phillips (knee) were also ruled out for Sunday's game. Both players were non-participants throughout the week of practice and did not play last week against the Steelers.