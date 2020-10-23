Injury Report: TE Austin Hooper among 3 ruled out vs. Bengals

Browns TE Austin Hooper won't play Sunday after undergoing an appendectomy.
Hooper, who has 22 catches for 205 yards on the season, underwent surgery Friday after being diagnosed with appendicitis. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he does not expect Hooper to be sidelined for long.
"He's in good spirits," Stefanski said. "Obviously we'll miss him but we'll hold down the fort until he gets back."
Stefanski said the Browns will rely on Harrison Bryant, David Njoku and Stephen Carlson to help fill the void. Bryant and Njoku have combined for 13 catches, 133 yards and two touchdowns on the season.
G Wyatt Teller (calf) and LB Jacob Phillips (knee) were also ruled out for Sunday's game. Both players were non-participants throughout the week of practice and did not play last week against the Steelers.
S Karl Joseph, who has missed the past two games with a hamstring injury, is listed as questionable. S Ronnie Harrison Jr. was not given a status, meaning he'll be back in the lineup after missing last week's game with a concussion.
Stefanski said Joseph looked "better and better" with each practice but stressed the Browns would be cautious with him.
"Just have to make sure we're doing the right thing because with those muscle injuries you can't just go back to 100 miles per hour," Stefanski said. "We have to be smart with that."
QB Baker Mayfield, who has been playing through a chest injury, does not have an injury status after seeing his workload increase at practice this week.
"He's healthy. He's not 100 percent like a lot of guys. He's pushing through it," Stefanski said. "I think in Week 7 no one is feeling 100 percent but I have a ton of confidence in him. He's had a great week and I think he'll be ready to go."
Meanwhile, the Bengals ruled out two key starters, as RB Joe Mixon (foot) and CB William Jackson III (concussion) will miss Sunday's game.
