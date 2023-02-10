Joe Thomas 'wouldn't change anything' about his path to Canton

It's hard for Hall of Famers to tell the tale about their path to glory without thanking the people who helped them, and Joe Thomas' reaction to his Hall of Fame announcement Thursday night was no different.

But Thomas' reasoning for why he wanted to thank Browns fans, teammates and everyone else who helped push him to Canton holds much greater significance. His gratitude felt stronger than a simple "thank you" because that support might've meant more to Thomas than any of the other 368 Hall of Famers that came before him.

"I think as a Cleveland Brown and being the first Brown to be inducted since the team came back, it's really special for me because that franchise has endured some really tough times," Thomas said in his post-announcement press conference in Phoenix. "But those fans are so loyal and passionate, and they still show up."

That was how, for 10,363 consecutive snaps, Thomas never quit on Cleveland.

The number, believed to be the longest snap streak by any player in NFL history, already held a special place in Browns franchise history. Now that Thomas is a first-ballot Hall of Famer — just the seventh offensive tackle in NFL history to hold the distinction — the number deserves to be celebrated even more.

And it will be on Aug. 5, the day Thomas' career is celebrated with a bronze bust unveiling in Canton.

For Thomas, though, the streak and all the marvelous achievements that led to him receiving a knock on the door from Walter Jones, the last first-ballot offensive tackle to be enshrined, would never have been possible without the constant fuel he received from fans who believed in him and the teammates who relied on him to be there every game — no, every snap.

He never let them down.

"You just keep working on things one day at a time, and a lot of times, it's those people around you that are the ones who are motivating you," Thomas said. "It's easy, if you're just doing it for yourself, to get into the doldrums, especially if you're losing like we seem to do a little bit in Cleveland.