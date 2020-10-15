News & Notes

Presented by

News & Notes: Mack Wilson among those volunteering to help on special teams

2nd-year LB, other defensive players want to help group improve

Oct 15, 2020 at 03:57 PM
Gribble_Andrew-square-051419
Andrew Gribble

Senior Staff Writer

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer promised changes to some of the team's special teams units Thursday in the wake of surrendering a kickoff return for a touchdown in last week's win over the Colts.

Priefer doesn't appear to have any shortage of candidates to help in areas that have not met the standard he expects. Defensive players such as Mack Wilson, Andrew Sendejo, Porter Gustin and more have made it clear they're willing to help if Priefer believes they can make a positive impact.

"We are going to find the right match of guys," Priefer said. "We have talked about it before, we were the No. 1 or No. 2 kickoff team in the National Football League last year, and we do not all of a sudden get bad overnight. There are some things we are doing or personnel we are putting out there that are not good enough, and we are going to make those changes."

Even before Isaiah Rodgers' 101-yard kickoff return Sunday, the Browns were struggling to limit opponents on kickoffs. Entering Sunday's game, Cleveland ranks 30th in the NFL, allowing 34.6 yards per return.

Priefer said Wilson asked to be a part of the kickoff team after the big return.

"Usually, it is when you are playing really well and they want to be part of something special. Guys understand the importance of that. They understand the importance of special teams and field position," Priefer said. "Our kickoff team is our momentum team. We just had a pick-six and the crowd is into it and you are up by 17 points. That is the momentum team. That is what is so disappointing is we let them back in the game. That could have been a completely different outcome. 

"Obviously, we won the game, we won by nine and we did a lot of good things on teams, but you can't give up that play."

As for Wilson, Priefer made no guarantees. The second-year linebacker has seen his playing time on defense gradually increase since he returned Week 3 from a knee injury.

"Our locker room is pretty awesome that way, and I have the support of our coaches and our players," Priefer said. "We just have to get it cleaned up."

Photos: Steelers Week Practice

Check out exclusive photos of the Browns preparing for their game against the Pittsburgh Steelers

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on October 14, 2020
1 / 50

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 14, 2020
2 / 50

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) and Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 14, 2020
3 / 50

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) and Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jordan Franks during practice on October 14, 2020
4 / 50

Jordan Franks during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Joey Ivie during practice on October 14, 2020
5 / 50

Joey Ivie during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 14, 2020
6 / 50

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 14, 2020
7 / 50

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 14, 2020
8 / 50

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on October 14, 2020
9 / 50

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 14, 2020
10 / 50

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on October 14, 2020
11 / 50

Linebacker Sione Takitaki (44) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during practice on October 14, 2020
12 / 50

Defensive end Joe Jackson (91) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on October 14, 2020
13 / 50

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 14, 2020
14 / 50

Quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 14, 2020
15 / 50

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on October 14, 2020
16 / 50

Running Back D'Ernest Johnson (30) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on October 14, 2020
17 / 50

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 14, 2020
18 / 50

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 14, 2020
19 / 50

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on October 14, 2020
20 / 50

Offensive tackle Jack Conklin (78) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 14, 2020
21 / 50

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on October 14, 2020
22 / 50

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson (98) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on October 14, 2020
23 / 50

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on October 14, 2020
24 / 50

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on October 14, 2020
25 / 50

Linebacker Tae Davis (55) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 14, 2020
26 / 50

Cornerback Denzel Ward (21) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on October 14, 2020
27 / 50

Cornerback Kevin Johnson (28) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 14, 2020
28 / 50

Defensive end Myles Garrett (95) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 14, 2020
29 / 50

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on October 14, 2020
30 / 50

Head Coach Kevin Stefanski during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on October 14, 2020
31 / 50

Defensive end Adrian Clayborn (94) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 14, 2020
32 / 50

Wide receiver Rashard Higgins (82) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 14, 2020
33 / 50

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. (13) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Jeff McDaniel during practice on October 14, 2020
34 / 50

Jeff McDaniel during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on October 14, 2020
35 / 50

Tight end David Njoku (85) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on October 14, 2020
36 / 50

Linebacker B.J. Goodson (93) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on October 14, 2020
37 / 50

Cornerback A.J. Green (38) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on October 14, 2020
38 / 50

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on October 14, 2020
39 / 50

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on October 14, 2020
40 / 50

Safety Sheldrick Redwine (29) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on October 14, 2020
41 / 50

Safety Andrew Sendejo (23) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on October 14, 2020
42 / 50

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on October 14, 2020
43 / 50

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 14, 2020
44 / 50

Linebacker Mack Wilson (51) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on October 14, 2020
45 / 50

Quarterback Case Keenum (5) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on October 14, 2020
46 / 50

Offensive tackle Jedrick Wills Jr. (71) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on October 14, 2020
47 / 50

Offensive Coordinator Alex Van Pelt during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on October 14, 2020
48 / 50

Defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi (65) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on October 14, 2020
49 / 50

Offensive guard Joel Bitonio (75) during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns
Timon Parris during practice on October 14, 2020
50 / 50

Timon Parris during practice on October 14, 2020

Matt Starkey/Cleveland Browns

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Injury Updates

Pro Bowl WR Odell Beckham Jr. was sent home from the facility Thursday and did not practice because of an illness. Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said the move was made out of precaution.

"With an illness, and with this day and age, you just have to be so careful in this environment," Stefanski said, "so just want to make sure we are being proactive in that regard."

QB Baker Mayfield was limited for a second straight day, but both Stefanski and offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt were encouraged by his progress. The third-year signal-caller took a hard shot in the Browns' win over the Colts and is listed with a chest injury.

Van Pelt said Mayfield threw after Wednesday's practice.

"I think with any injury there is always flexibility and movement and then there is a pain element to all of this," Stefanski said. "But he is progressing."

WR Jarvis Landry (hip/ribs), G Wyatt Teller (calf), LB Jacob Phillips (knee), S Karl Joseph (hamstring), S Ronnie Harrison Jr. (concussion) and CB Kevin Johnson (not injury related) also did not participate in Thursday's practice.

Toughness for Days

Mayfield and Landry have continued to prove to their teammates it will take more than a hard hit to put them on the sidelines.

In regards to Mayfield, TE Austin Hooper said he's a "tough son of a gun for sure."

"He sits in there, takes licks every week and handles it like a man," Hooper said. "He is the leader of our offense for a reason. You do not get the respect of other grown men in the locker room without having some toughness to you. I think that is a credit to him and what he is all about."

Landry took a hard hit to his side during the first quarter of Cleveland's win. He was in clear pain the moments afterward and crawled to the sideline.

A few plays later, Landry was back on the field and finished the game with 56 snaps.

"Jarvis is one of the toughest guys on the team, there is no question about that," Van Pelt said. "He was the captain last week for a reason. We did have a tough hard hitting game and he fit right in. He took the shot there on the sideline, missed a few plays and then came back and still did some really really good things in the pass game."

Related Content

news

News & Notes: Terrance Mitchell feels for Greedy Williams, vows to keep performing 'at a high level'

Veteran CB has started every game in Williams' place this season
news

News & Notes: Wyatt Teller 'week to week' with calf strain; Browns O-line ready with next man up

Cleveland has tapped into its depth and continued to find success with its offensive line
news

News & Notes: Mack Wilson 'getting close' to expanded role

Cleveland's 2nd-year LB has been eased back into his position over the past two games
news

News & Notes: Another Browns rookie could see his role expand

3rd-round rookie Jordan Elliott has drawn praise for his work ethic
news

News & Notes: Browns could get a boost at tight end this week

David Njoku is expected to be back on the active roster after missing the past three games
news

News & Notes: Browns evaluating number of candidates for punt, kick return

Cleveland lost return man JoJo Natson for the season after he suffered a knee injury
news

News & Notes: Nick Chubb doesn't need any additional motivation

Cleveland's leading RB isn't worried about accolades
news

News & Notes: Stefanski praises top playmakers for plays that don't show up on stat sheet

Browns WRs, TEs are making an impact with and without the ball
news

News & Notes: Browns have options at cornerback with expected return of Kevin Johnson

Cleveland is set to return the veteran cornerback Sunday
news

News & Notes: Priefer says special teams 'just have to play better' to meet the expected standard

Priefer: 'We take a lot of pride in special teams with the Cleveland Browns'
news

News & Notes: Jack Conklin 'ready to go' after missing Bengals game

Veteran RT ready to square off against Washington on Sunday

Advertising