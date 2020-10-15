News & Notes: Mack Wilson among those volunteering to help on special teams

Special teams coordinator Mike Priefer promised changes to some of the team's special teams units Thursday in the wake of surrendering a kickoff return for a touchdown in last week's win over the Colts.

Priefer doesn't appear to have any shortage of candidates to help in areas that have not met the standard he expects. Defensive players such as Mack Wilson, Andrew Sendejo, Porter Gustin and more have made it clear they're willing to help if Priefer believes they can make a positive impact.

"We are going to find the right match of guys," Priefer said. "We have talked about it before, we were the No. 1 or No. 2 kickoff team in the National Football League last year, and we do not all of a sudden get bad overnight. There are some things we are doing or personnel we are putting out there that are not good enough, and we are going to make those changes."

Even before Isaiah Rodgers' 101-yard kickoff return Sunday, the Browns were struggling to limit opponents on kickoffs. Entering Sunday's game, Cleveland ranks 30th in the NFL, allowing 34.6 yards per return.

Priefer said Wilson asked to be a part of the kickoff team after the big return.

"Usually, it is when you are playing really well and they want to be part of something special. Guys understand the importance of that. They understand the importance of special teams and field position," Priefer said. "Our kickoff team is our momentum team. We just had a pick-six and the crowd is into it and you are up by 17 points. That is the momentum team. That is what is so disappointing is we let them back in the game. That could have been a completely different outcome.

"Obviously, we won the game, we won by nine and we did a lot of good things on teams, but you can't give up that play."

As for Wilson, Priefer made no guarantees. The second-year linebacker has seen his playing time on defense gradually increase since he returned Week 3 from a knee injury.