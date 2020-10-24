News & Notes: Myles Garrett continues to 'strive for greatness' as Browns D looks for more game-changing plays

Myles Garrett has always enjoyed watching other elite defensive players work their craft.

Garrett, who is second in the NFL with seven sacks and tied for second with three forced fumbles, always feels an extra kick of motivation when he sees great plays from All-Pro players like Aaron Donald, T.J. Watt or Khalil Mack. Garrett wants to make those plays, too, and while all those players are in the early race with Garrett for a Defensive Player of the Year award, that's not the reason why Garrett feels galvanized to make big plays every Sunday.

He wants to make those plays to simply help the Browns win. He's preached about his pursuit of that goal since the start of training camp, and the approach has helped him continue his ascension as an elite pass rusher who's already changed many games in the Browns' favor this season.

"(Those players) make we want to strive to do better," Garrett said. "I do watch their games, and I do see how they beat their guys and make an impact. That just makes me want to strive for greatness."

Garrett is hoping to make a few more game-changing plays this week against the Cincinnati Bengals, and the Browns defense will certainly rely on Garrett in helping them get back to creating turnovers. Cleveland failed to record a takeaway last week in Pittsburgh, and the loss put an even bigger emphasis on how important turnovers have been to the Browns' success in 2020.

The Browns lead the league with 12 turnovers, and while three of them are attributed to Garrett's three forced fumbles, that number doesn't do justice for how much of an impact Garrett has made on opposing QBs. He forced a Colts safety in Week 5, for example, and his ability to constantly attack the pocket has led quarterbacks to force the ball through risky passing lanes that have led to interceptions.

"I hope he is constantly getting better and striving to do that," defensive line coach Chris Kiffin said last week. "Whether it is film study or whether it is out on the field, playing left end, playing right end, different sets, different moves and continuing to work on his toolbox as a pass rusher. He is obviously better than he was in training camp, so he needs to continue to progress. As always with the great ones, it is fun to watch and to see him do different things."

Garrett has continued to keep his primary focus on his next opponent. Sure, he enjoys watching other big plays from his league-wide competition, but Garrett knows he can only make his share of big plays by keeping his sights set on whichever team is up next and helping the Browns win.