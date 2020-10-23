What They're Saying

Presented by

What the Bengals are saying about the Browns

Another important AFC North matchup looms

Oct 23, 2020 at 03:36 PM
BrownsStripe
ClevelandBrowns.com

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Bengals, we're checking out what they're saying in Cincinnati about the game.

On defense, (we need to) cut down the mental errors. It hasn't really been an issue for us until last week. And generating pass rush. On offense, no more field goals. We have to find a way to score seven points on every drive. That has to be our M.O. Bengals coach Zac Taylor, on how his team needs to improve

Related Links

Taylor-Made Takes: 'Seven points on every drive'

Denzel's playing like one of the best corners in the league. I'm excited to compete against him for several years. He's a really good player, fast, strong, violent through the catch point. He's really, really good. Bengals QB Joe Burrow on Browns CB Denzel Ward

Bengals Notebook: Taylor Won't Pass on Pass; Injured Mixon Rests; One O-Lineman's Favorite Play

I think what he's best at is just being good at everything, you know what I mean? He has the speed as some of the faster guys in the NFL and can complement it with being one of the stronger guys in the NFL. It just comes down to being very disciplined in you technique and just going toe-to-toe with him. Bengals LT Jonah Williams on DE Myles Garrett

Matchup Of The Game: Emerging Jonah Williams Faces The Myles Marker Again

"He's my hero. I think he's one of the five best coaches in the NFL. Certainly at his position. I think he's one of the five best. Period. Do I like competing against him? No, I don't … He's doing a good job up there. I'm happy for him but I'm not happy for him as a division rival. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan on being on the opposite sidelines of his father, Bill, the Browns' offensive line coach

Bengals O-Line Hopes To Keep It Physical; Mixon Not Ready Yet; Bell Seeks To Misdirect Browns Run Game

That was kind of a weird game. They jumped on us early so they played a lot more zone on us, tried to keep everything in front of them and made me take short completions up and down the field. I anticipate a little different game. Obviously, Myles Garrett is one of the best pass rushers in the league so we're going to have to have a plan for him and always keep him in mind. Burrow on the Browns defense

Joe Burrow on prepping for the Browns

He's a really good football player. He can affect the run game. He's gotten a turnover against Washington, us, sack fumbles that have really turned the game around. When teams are getting back in it, he has changed the game. You have to be very aware of where he is. He's a heck of a football player. Taylor on Garrett

Zac Taylor weekly press conference

Related Content

news

What the Steelers are saying about the Browns

Sunday's marquee matchup pits 4-1 Cleveland vs. 4-0 Pittsburgh
news

What the Colts are saying about the Browns

It's a battle of two 3-1 teams Sunday in Cleveland
news

What the Cowboys are saying about the Browns

It's a big matchup for both teams Sunday in Dallas
news

What the Washington Football Team is saying about the Browns

It's a battle of 1-1 teams at FirstEnergy Stadium on Sunday
news

What the Bengals are saying about the Browns

Both teams are looking for their 1st win of the 2020 season
news

What the Ravens are saying about the Browns

Baltimore is looking to spoil its first game against Browns coach Kevin Stefanski

Advertising