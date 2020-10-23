What the Bengals are saying about the Browns

As the days wind down before the Browns' matchup Sunday with the Bengals, we're checking out what they're saying in Cincinnati about the game.
On defense, (we need to) cut down the mental errors. It hasn't really been an issue for us until last week. And generating pass rush. On offense, no more field goals. We have to find a way to score seven points on every drive. That has to be our M.O. Bengals coach Zac Taylor, on how his team needs to improve
Denzel's playing like one of the best corners in the league. I'm excited to compete against him for several years. He's a really good player, fast, strong, violent through the catch point. He's really, really good. Bengals QB Joe Burrow on Browns CB Denzel Ward
I think what he's best at is just being good at everything, you know what I mean? He has the speed as some of the faster guys in the NFL and can complement it with being one of the stronger guys in the NFL. It just comes down to being very disciplined in you technique and just going toe-to-toe with him. Bengals LT Jonah Williams on DE Myles Garrett
"He's my hero. I think he's one of the five best coaches in the NFL. Certainly at his position. I think he's one of the five best. Period. Do I like competing against him? No, I don't … He's doing a good job up there. I'm happy for him but I'm not happy for him as a division rival. Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan on being on the opposite sidelines of his father, Bill, the Browns' offensive line coach
That was kind of a weird game. They jumped on us early so they played a lot more zone on us, tried to keep everything in front of them and made me take short completions up and down the field. I anticipate a little different game. Obviously, Myles Garrett is one of the best pass rushers in the league so we're going to have to have a plan for him and always keep him in mind. Burrow on the Browns defense
He's a really good football player. He can affect the run game. He's gotten a turnover against Washington, us, sack fumbles that have really turned the game around. When teams are getting back in it, he has changed the game. You have to be very aware of where he is. He's a heck of a football player. Taylor on Garrett