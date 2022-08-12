The Winning Mix: 3 keys for success in Friday's preseason opener

2. Efficiency on offense

Even after Watson and any other offensive starters depart the game, the Browns will be looking for smooth and efficient operations from the entire offensive staff. That means breaking the huddle with enough time for everyone to line up properly at the line of scrimmage, protecting the football and eliminating pre-snap penalties. For receivers and the offensive linemen, the focus is on understanding play assignments and fulfilling blocking responsibilities.

Not every drive has to end with points, but the Browns want to be in control of the game, and that means maintaining possession of the ball. If they can check those boxes off, the Browns should leave Jacksonville with a good feeling about how their offense will look come Week 1 of the regular season in Charlotte.

3. Better look at position battles

Sure, the starters are playing and will be watched closely, but the bigger storylines of preseason games are normally about who is separating themselves in backup battles and final spots on the 53-man roster.

When the starters depart, we'll likely have a better look at position battles at wide receiver, defensive line and in the secondary. At WR, will anyone among Javon Wims, Mike Harley Jr., Ja'Marcus Bradley, Travell Harris, Daylen Baldwin and Derrick Dillon step up with a big game? At DT, how does Perrion Winfrey and Tommy Togiai look, and will they be ready to push for big roles in the rotation along with Taven Bryan and Jordan Elliott? On the edge, how does rookie third-round DE Alex Wright and DE Chase Winovich play in their Browns debuts? And at CB, we'll have a chance to watch third-round rookie M.J. Emerson Jr. and where he might slot on the depth chart in a battle with A.J. Green, who has been one of the top performers so far in training camp.