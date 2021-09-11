The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a season-opening victory over the Kansas City Chiefs

2. Raw Power Pass Rush — Generate pressure on 30 percent of KC pass plays

Last season, the Chiefs were 15-0 when Patrick Mahomes was pressured on fewer than 30 percent of his drop backs. When a defense was able to generate a pressure on Mahomes in 30 percent or more of Kansas City's pass plays, they were just 1-2, including the Week 5 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders and the Super Bowl loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. In 2020, when Mahomes was not pressured, he completed 75 percent of his passes, threw for 33 touchdowns with only four interceptions and boasted a QB rating of 119.4, per Pro Football Focus. When under pressure, Mahomes completed just 46.8 percent of his passes and had a quarterback rating of just 74.2. This pressure must come organically from the Browns' new-look defensive front because Mahomes is the best quarterback in the NFL against the blitz. When blitzed, Mahomes threw for 13 touchdowns with no interceptions and a league-high quarterback rating of 134. The Chiefs are starting three rookies on their offensive line, which has five new starters from a year ago. If the Browns are going to defeat the Chiefs, Myles Garrett, Jadeveon Clowney, Malik Jackson, Malik McDowell, Takkarist McKinley and the rest of the team's pass rushers must dominate at the point of attack and disrupt the timing and rhythm of Mahomes, Hill and Kelce. Reid knows that this is a mismatch, so look for Mahomes to try to get the ball out quickly. If that is the route they go, the Browns will have to tackle well in space to limit yards after the catch to a Chiefs team that led the NFL in yards after the catch in 2020.