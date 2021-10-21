The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Denver Broncos 

2. Raw Power Defensive Performance

While the Browns offense is without many critical pieces, the Browns defense is relatively healthy. Other than LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, the Browns have all of their starters on defense and the top rotational players available for this game. This is the game that all of the big free-agent acquisitions, the first-round draft picks, the stars of the Cleveland Browns defense need to turn in another dominating performance and help carry the offense to victory.

The Browns defense turned in the best performance in the 75-year history of this franchise when it held the Chicago Bears to just 47 net yards of offense in a 26-6 win back in Week 3. They shut down an elite Minnesota Vikings offense in Week 4, limiting them to just seven points and securing a tough road win 14-7. In fact, in the Browns' three wins this year, the defense has allowed an average of just 11.3 points and 201.3 total yards per game. In those games, they have recorded a grand total of four takeaways and recorded 12 sacks in playing dominant, winning football.

In the Browns' three losses this season, the numbers have been significantly different. In defeat, the Browns defense has surrendered an average of 39 points and 414 yards of total offense per game. They also generated just one turnover and garnered six sacks. To be fair, those three games were against truly elite offenses, something the Broncos have not shown this season.

The Broncos enter Week 7 with the 22nd-ranked scoring offense (21 points per game), but are 13th in total yards and passing yards and 14th in rushing. Denver has already allowed 19 sacks on the season, third-most in the NFL, and the Browns' highly touted defensive line will need to wreak havoc up front. After all, 12 of the Broncos 19 sacks allowed this year have come in their three losses, while they surrendered only seven in their three wins. It should also be noted that Denver turned the ball over six times in its three losses, so the Browns need to find a way to force a turnover or two on defense.