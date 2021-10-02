The Winning Mix: 3 keys to a victory over the Minnesota Vikings

*2. Tight Coverage and Limit YAC *

Last week, we highlighted Baker Mayfield's success in the quick passing game. This week, the Browns defense is going to have to contend with the incredibly efficient Cousins, who gets the ball out quickly and as effectively as anyone in the league right now. Cousins has not thrown an interception in 200 straight passing attempts and has only been sacked on 4.1 percent of his dropbacks, sixth-fewest in the NFL, so another Sack Fest is unlikely Sunday. It should also be noted that Cousins is not just a "safe thrower," as he has been one of the most prolific quarterbacks in the NFL over his last 10 games. During that span, Cousins is second in the NFL with 3,036 yards, third with 26 passing touchdowns, third with just two interceptions and third with a 70.5 completion percentage. He is flat out playing elite, efficient football, and the Browns will have to try to limit his effectiveness with tight coverage and good tackling to eliminate big yards after the catch.

In 2021, Cousins is getting the ball out in an average of 2.34 seconds, the third-fastest mark in the league behind Tom Brady and Joe Burrow. In the quick passing game (57 percent of his dropbacks, sixth-most in the NFL), Cousins has been remarkable, completing 77.5 percent of his attempts for 466 yards, five touchdowns, no interceptions and a quarterback rating of 117.5. If it weren't for five drops, Cousins would be near 90 percent completions in the quick game. It should also be noted that the Vikings have 500 yards after the catch on the season, good for eighth-most in the NFL. That means 54 percent of the Vikings' 929 passing yards this year have come after the catch. A further breakdown of Cousins' passing chart reveals that 82 of his 119 passing attempts (69 percent) have come within 9 yards of the line of scrimmage. The quick, short passing game can lend itself to batted balls, and since 2018, Cousins has had 42 passes batted down at the line of scrimmage, which is the most in the NFL. Getting those hands up will be very important for the Browns D-Line this week because the ball may get out too quickly to get home and the batted ball could be the difference between getting off of the field and allowing a conversion. Furthermore, only six of his 119 pass attempts and only two of his 88 completions have been on pass plays of more than 20 yards in the air. Despite skewing so heavily to the short pass, the Vikings passing attack is very tough to stop, and Cousins is completing 74 percent of his passes for 306 yards and nearly three touchdowns per game. Forcing Cousins to make tight-window throws, jumping short routes to gamble for an interception when appropriate, batting balls down and tackling effectively after the completion will be imperative to slowing down the potent Vikings passing attack.